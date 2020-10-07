The Grizzlies will be back on the ice this week with their first game of the season coming up on Nov. 14. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)

First Grizzlies game coming up Nov. 14

Watch online, fans won’t be allowed at the rink

Revelstoke Grizzlies players are arriving this week with their first game of the season now scheduled for Nov. 14.

Last season was cut short in round two of the playoffs due to the pandemic and the start of this season was delayed.

The Grizzlies will play 30 games in the regular season, with the first 12 games of the season against the Sicamous Eagles and the Golden Rockets in a newly developed cohort schedule. The system was designed to minimize exposure between teams in the league to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After a two week break in December, the teams will play a in a different cohort. The regular season runs to Feb. 27 and the playoffs will begin in March.

READ MORE: Grizzlies to play Sicamous and Golden in first round of KIJHL’s return to ice

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies need homes for players

The games will stream live on HockeyTV. At the moment no fans will be allowed in the arena during the games.

Find the full schedule at kijhl.ca.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKIJHLRevelstoke Grizzlies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Just Posted

First Grizzlies game coming up Nov. 14

Watch online, fans won’t be allowed at the rink

Revelstoke firefighters smother dryer fire

Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire in Revelstoke Oct. 5

City of Revelstoke hires new fire chief

Steven DeRousie started Oct. 5

Okanagan gallery unveils work of artist dedicated to rehabilitating swastika

Headbones Gallery exhibit features Manwoman

Revelstoke RCMP ask public to help find missing cyclist

James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

North Okanagan cannabis company in bankruptcy

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. owns 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Chantal Kreviazuk brings tour to Okanagan during pandemic

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Most Read