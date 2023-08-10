First look at Cabot Pacific Golf Course in Revelstoke

A rendering of a Cabot flag with Mt. Begbie in the background. (Cabot) Harris Kalinka’s animation of Cabot Pacific. (Cabot)

Golfers and Revelstoke residents alike are getting a sneak peek into the community’s next tourist attraction after Cabot released renderings of their newest golf course.

Cabot Revelstoke released a virtual tour of their new state-of-the-art course on Aug. 3. The visuals, showcasing course architect Rod Whitman’s vision for the completed project, were created by Harris Kalinka, a UK-based animation studio.

“These renderings perfectly capture the beauty and excitement that you can anticipate when playing Cabot Pacific Golf Course at Cabot Revelstoke,” said Cabot in their newsletter which released the virtual tour.

The tour shows off the impressive course design. The 8th hole, a par-3, ‘plays across a deep gorge, demanding a long carry of over 250 yards from the back tees’ according to Cabot.

”Cabot Pacific sits on a naturally occurring benchland at the base of Mount MacKenzie,” added Cabot. “A perfect swath of rollicking, wooded land that leads players around cliffs, creeks, and large rocky outcroppings with long sightlines toward Mount Revelstoke National Park and across the Columbia River.”

Cabot is aiming to hold a grand opening of the course in 2025.

