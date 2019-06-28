Five Grizzlies moving up to play Junior A hockey next season

Coach said he is proud to see them move up

Finishing any sports season is hard as changes are inevitable at that time. After an incredible season in 2018-2019, which included winning the provincial championships, the season end is even more bitter sweet. With so many hard working and talented players on the team, it is inevitable that some will be moving on to higher levels.

Coach Ryan Parent expressed that, although he is sad to see players who will be moving to other organizations next season, he is “proud of the players who are able to move on and move up to the next level”.

He said that he feels the organization has been successful when players are able to grow and improve and continue into the next phases of their hockey careers.

There are five players moving on this year to continue to grow in their careers. These players are: Liam McGarva who will be playing with Drayton Valley Thunder, Matt Cadden who will be playing with the Canmore Eagles, Ethan Schaefer who will be joining the Langley Rivermen and Kaeden Patrick who will also be playing with the Rivermen.

Coach Parent said that on behalf of the organization “we just wish them all the best, they have all earned the opportunity to compete at the next level”.

He wished to extend “heart felt thanks to all the community supporters, including the mayor and council, the ballots, staff in the Grizzlies organization, the booster club, sponsors, and volunteers”.

He also said that “without all those pieces junior hockey just doesn’t work. The community in Revelstoke is behind us and that’s what makes it work”.

Parent said is very excited about the recruiting process this season and that he feels they are in a good place to bring in some more great players for the 2019-2020 season.

He also said that process will likely be ongoing until September. He hopes to continue the momentum and be even stronger next year.

There will be a ring presentation for the team members to receive their championship rings which will tentatively held at the Revelstoke Golf Club on August 11. Parent said that he would love for all fans to make it out and have lunch with the team and play a round of golf. This will also be a good opportunity for fans and community members to send off the players who are moving on.

