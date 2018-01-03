Cody Flann shoots on the Sicamous Eagles goalie during a regular season game in 2017. Flann has 26 points so far this season. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Five Grizzlies named to KIJHL Top Prospects Showcase

McGarva, Cadden, Nelson, Flann and Parent to represent Okanagan Conference

Revelstoke will be well-represented at this year’s KIJHL Top Prospects League Showcase.

Four players and a coach will join the Okanagan Conference team when they take on the Kootenay Conference on Jan. 13 in Kelowna.

Revelstoke coach Ryan Parent says there’s a strong contingent of youth from the Grizzlies playing in the game.

Liam McGarva, 17, was named as one of the two goalies, while local product Matt Cadden, 16, was named as a defenceman.

Clark Nelson and Cody Flann, both 17, were named at forwards.

Parent was also named to the coaching staff.

The game, which is only in its second year sees some of the KIJHL’s top young players face off.

“[The game] helps give them a little more exposure,” says Parent.

The Grizzlies host Kelowna the night before the prospect showcase.

With the prospect showcase available on Shaw cable, Parent says there’s potential for fans to watch a ton of hockey that weekend.

 

Revelstoke goalie Liam McGarva logged a shutout during regular season KIJHL action against the Kamloops Storm in October. The rookie goalie has a .929 save percentage this year. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Hometown player Matt Cadden was named to the KIJHL 2018 Okanagan Conference team for the Top Prospects Showcase in Kelowna on Jan. 13. The defenceman has 10 points this season.

Clark Nelson was named to the KIJHL 2018 Okanagan Conference team for the Top Prospects Showcase in Kelowna on Jan. 13. The forward has 11 points this season.

