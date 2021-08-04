Fly tying for all: Revelstoke woman joins Rod & Gun Club board

Jennifer Bowden is passionate about fishing and wants to share the knowledge

Jennifer Bowden loves to fish and has stepped up to volunteer on Revelstoke’s Rod & Gun Club board of directors. (Contributed)

Revelstoke’s Rod & Gun Club has a new director and she wants to get the next generation excited about fishing.

Jennifer Bowden grew up fishing in Revelstoke and that was something she wanted to pass down to her children.

“It’s just kind of the way I remember connecting with my father,” she said.

Bowden has been a member of the club for around five years, in the past year or so she started attending meetings and was surprised at the lack of youth programs as well as the lack of women involved in the club.

“I wanted to change that and I knew that I wouldn’t have been able to start making those changes unless I became part of the executive board,” she said.

READ MORE: To fish or not to fish: proposal to re-open Revelstoke Reach to angling

The club now has three subcommittees, one for wildlife, fishing and the gun range, all members are welcome to volunteer on the committees.

Bowden said she would like to see youth fishing camps offered in the summer. She wants to start a fly tying club. She hopes to host a monthly women’s only evening at the gun range.

“At the end of it I just want to see fishing as a sport respected and I want to see the next generation excited about fishing and conservation as well,” she said.

The Rod and Gun Club meetings are the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse at the gun range.

READ MORE: B.C. men fined $1.7K for overfishing near Revelstoke, Golden

At the moment fishing from the dock at Williamson Lake is not permitted. Bowden’s 12 year old son made this tutorial in July of 2020.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fishingRevelstoke