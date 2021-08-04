Fly tying for all: Revelstoke woman joins Rod & Gun Club board

Revelstoke’s Rod & Gun Club has a new director and she wants to get the next generation excited about fishing.
Jennifer Bowden grew up fishing in Revelstoke and that was something she wanted to pass down to her children.
“It’s just kind of the way I remember connecting with my father,” she said.
Bowden has been a member of the club for around five years, in the past year or so she started attending meetings and was surprised at the lack of youth programs as well as the lack of women involved in the club.
“I wanted to change that and I knew that I wouldn’t have been able to start making those changes unless I became part of the executive board,” she said.
The club now has three subcommittees, one for wildlife, fishing and the gun range, all members are welcome to volunteer on the committees.
Bowden said she would like to see youth fishing camps offered in the summer. She wants to start a fly tying club. She hopes to host a monthly women’s only evening at the gun range.
“At the end of it I just want to see fishing as a sport respected and I want to see the next generation excited about fishing and conservation as well,” she said.
The Rod and Gun Club meetings are the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse at the gun range.
