Former West Kelowna Warriors’ Mike Hardman skates at Boston Bruins development camp in 2019. Photo: Eric Canha/CSM

Former BCHL star reflects on NHL development camp

West Kelowna Warriors’ Mike Hardman got invited to the Boston Bruins camp

Mike Hardman’s successful year with the West Kelowna Warriors earned him an invite to his hometown’s NHL team earlier this year.

Originally from Boston, the former Warriors’ star Mike Hardman was thrilled when the Boston Bruins invited him to their development camp in June. Hardman racked up 72 points in 56 games for the Warriors last season and has committed to the Boston College hockey program for the upcoming season.

The Bruins invited Hardman to their development camp after the 20-year-old went undrafted at the 2019 NHL Draft.

“I was so excited,” stated Hardman. “It was extra special because the Bruins are my favorite team.”

READ MORE: $100+ million condo development planned for West Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna fastpitch player en route to national championships

Young, up-and-coming NHL players get the full treatment when participating in big league training camps.

“It was an unbelievable feeling walking into the facilities on the first day. The locker room was amazing. I also learned a lot about how to be a pro,” said Hardman.

“Eating healthy meals, how to train properly, all of these are huge for me to take back to Boston College.”

The development camp experience was a something Hardman was able to check off before the upcoming NCAA season and could foreshadow a potential return to the Bruins development camp next season.

“Being from Boston, it would be extra special to get a camp invite next season, but for now my goal is to focus on preparing for my freshman year,” he said.

READ MORE: Kelowna Aquajets swim to 11th place finish in U.S. competition

Hardman will join other BCHL-ers Jacques Bouquot and Alex Newhook at Boston College when the season starts in October.

The West Kelowna Warriors’ season kicks off Sept. 6

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Field hockey captain Scott Tupper named Canada’s Pan Am flag-bearer

Just Posted

Public hearing for Revelstoke Adventure Park planned for Aug. 13

Additional properties need to be rezoned for the project to continue

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

Showers for most of the day

‘I’d never even won a five km race’: Appalachian Trail record holder speaks in Revelstoke

Jennifer Davis was named National Geographic Adventurer of the year in 2011

$1.3 million in road upgrade projects coming to the streets of Revelstoke

City Council awarded the contract to Jake-Jay Construction at their July 23 council meeting

Revelstoke developer asking for community feedback for Hay Rd. proposal

The Arrow Heights project would see a mix of single family houses, townhouses and duplexes

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Teens wanted in three northern B.C. deaths spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

UBC Okanagan awarded grant for homelessness research

Director expects funding to surpass $1M by year’s end

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Allergan expands recall of Biocell textured breast implants following Canadian ban

Move comes after recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Salmon Arm has most provincially approved pot shops in Interior

City accounts for 8.9 per cent of retail cannabis stores provincewide

Two new wildfires after storm rolls through the South Okanagan

Both of the fires were put on the wildfire map on Tuesday evening as a thunderstorm rolled through

Most Read