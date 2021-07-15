Former Grizzly to play Missouri State Hockey

Submitted

Cody Flann completed his Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) career with the Revelstoke Grizzlies following the 2019/20 season.

He thought he was done playing hockey after his three seasons with the Grizzlies, then this past year going through the pandemic rekindled his passion.

The Whistler product wasn’t enjoying his online studies and was looking for something good to happen.

His break came thanks to friend Noah Brusse, a former Princeton Posse, who was traded to the North Van Wolf Pack last season. Brusse, who put up a goal and six points in five games, signed on to play this fall with Missouri State Hockey. Brusse connected Flann with coach Jeremy Law to get the same opportunity and will play this fall together.

“I’m just really excited to be playing hockey again,” says Flann. “I got in contact with the coach and he right away said ‘Yeah, for sure, if you want to come here no problem.’ The process began.”

Flann is confident that his adjustment to the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1 will go well. He just needs to focus on his fitness level. While attending the campus in Springfield, Miss., Flann looks forward to networking with people in the film program. He is also excited to travel the U.S.

When he hits the ice for the Ice Bears, Flann intends to bring the same hardworking, non-stop, pain in the butt approach that helped him put up 151 regular season points in 119 games for the Grizzlies. He added 33 points in 43 playoff games.

“I pride myself on that and don’t really do the chirping. I let my game speak for itself,” says Flann, who won a KIJHL and Cyclone Taylor Cup championship.

Flann says the KIJHL helped him develop into the player he is because it’s a tough league with lots of travel. He recalls in his rookie season (2017-18) the battles the Grizzlies had against teams.

“There was hate against each other. That’s one thing I really liked about it, it’s just so intense,” says Flann. “I love that, it’s so much fun and helps when you win. I’m very happy with my years in the KIJHL.”

Flann’s time with the Grizzlies will stick with him as he had a great billet family that treated him well and he loved his teammates.

“You need a lot of skill on a team to win, but you also need the aspect of a brotherhood,” he says. “I think we really had that. It’s a big part of my life and I’m very thankful.”

