Montreal Canadiens alumni pose for a photo at centre ice in The Q Centre with Greater Victoria firefighters, at a fundraiser event in February 2019. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Former Montreal Canadiens to play in Revelstoke

The event is a fundraiser for Revelstoke Minor Hockey

Montreal Canadiens alumni are coming to play a hockey game in Revelstoke.

On Jan. 24 former Montreal Canadiens players will come face to face with the Mt. Begbie Brewery All Stars.

The event is a fundraiser for Revelstoke Minor Hockey.

VIP tickets are on sale for $45 and will get a ticket holder early access to the event, a meet and greet with the players and priority seat selection.

READ MORE: Foundation Productions kick-off party to feature TMSV

Early bird tickets are on sale until Dec. 20, $20 for adults and $15 for kids. After Dec. 20 the price goes up by $5 per ticket.

During the second intermission there will be the change to shoot and win a new car.

The Montreal Canadiens alumni team brings together legendary players from several generations who have made it their mission to fundraise for organizations across Canada, says the website.

Revelstoke Minor Hockey sees more than 50 kids, age 5-15, learn to play hockey.

Tickets are available at Skookum, Conversations and the Revelstoke Community Centre.

 

