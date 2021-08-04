Former Olympian set to coach at the Kelowna Skating Club

Andrew Poje and his ice dancing partener Kaitlyn Weaver were part of the Stars on Ice tour (Stars On Ice/Web)

The Kelowna Skating Club is welcoming a highly skilled Olympian to its coaching staff.

Andrew Poje was a member of Team Canada’s ice dancing team at the Sochi and Pyeongchang Olympic games. He skated his way to 3 Canadian Championships and 3 World Championship medals in the intervening years.

The Waterloo, Ontario native has performed in CBC’s Battle of the Blades and continues to skate professionally with Stars on Ice, which will be making a stop in Kelowna on October 22.

“Andrew obviously has a lot of knowledge and experience, the kind very few athletes at the top of their sports can attain. He has learned from some of the best coaches in the world and understands the level of training and sacrifices needed to get to his level,” KSC Director Jason Mongrain said in a press release.

“Having all of that knowledge is one thing – but he also has the coaching skill to be able to impart it and make a difference with our skaters.”

VIDEO: Stanley Cup makes Vernon appearance

READ MORE: Multimillionaire Charles Fipke files petition to quash waterfront resort in Kelowna

@_isabellaggrace

isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Figure SkatingKelownaLocal SportsOlympics