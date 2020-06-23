Former Revelstoke goalie awarded large scholarship

Isabella Palumbo use to play for the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Isabella Palumbo is heading to post -secondary school.

Two years ago, the former Revelstoke and Golden hockey player became the first female goalie to play an entire game in the Junior B league and win.

This fall, Palumbo got a large scholarship to pay for up to 60 per cent of her tuition at Red Deer College. Palumbo said she plans to study psychology and become a police detective.

“I’m really excited to start,” she said.

The last year, Palumbo played for the OHA Penticton Female Prep team. Previously, Palumbo mostly played on boy teams for her entire hockey career. Although Palumbo said she wanted to continue to play on boys’ hockey teams, she said to get on a university team she had to play with the girls.

With COVID-19, her hockey season was cut short. To keep in shape, Palumbo trained alone at a nearby field and in her basement.

Palumbo said she hopes to get back on the ice soon. She said her goal is to eventually earn a spot on Canada’s Olympic women’s team.

