Former World Champion curlers host telethon at Kelowna Curling Club tonight

The Kelowna Curling Club will host a virtual telethon tonight for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)

As the Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championship rolls along in Calgary this weekend, an annual fundraising tradition is returning in a virtual form.

The Kelowna Curling Club will man the phones for the last few hours of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation telethon tonight from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. — featuring several past Scotties participants.

Canadian and World champions Sasha Carter, Jeanna Schraeder and Renee Simons and their new teammate and Canadian and World winner Mary-Anne Arsenault, as well as other BC Champions Lisa Walker-Stephenson and Jaquie Adams, will be taking phone calls.

The foundation’s goal is to raise $500,000 on Sunday, the 20th annual telethon. Over that time, the foundation has raised $4.7 million for 61 hospitals across the country, including Kelowna General Hospital. The funds are directed to newborn intensive care units.

“Fans are encouraged to come down and join us at the Kelowna Curling Club restaurant to watch the Scotties grab a bite to eat and to make a donation or call into the telethon hotline,” reads a release form the Sandra Shmirler Foundation.

The number to call to make a donation is 1-866-210-6011.

