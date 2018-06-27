Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Four Canadians are one win away from reaching the main draw at Wimbledon.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., both won second-round women’s qualifying matches on Wednesday to advance to the final round of qualifying on Thursday.

RELATED: Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., and Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., are in the final round of men’s qualifying on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bouchard beat Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, while Andreescu knocked off Yingying Duan of China 6-4, 6-3.

Bouchard, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2014, was forced to enter qualifying after seeing her world ranking tumble to No. 191. The 24-year-old will face No. 97 Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia in the final round of qualifying.

The 18-year-old Andreescu, ranked 184th, takes on No. 128 Antonia Lottner of Germany.

The 22-year-old Schnur, ranked 235th, meets No. 200 Christian Harrison of the U.S., while the 30-year-old Polansky, at No. 110, faces No. 147 Jason Kubler of Australia.

The four Canadians will be trying to join three Canadian men in the main draw. Two were seeded when the seedings came out on Wednesday — No. 13 Milos Raonic of Thornhill and No. 28 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont. The Grand Slams are given leeway to stray from the rankings, explaining why Raonic has a better seed than Shapovalov despite being behind him in the world rankings.

The other Canadian in the main draw is Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver.

In women’s doubles, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Yifan Xu of China are the sixth seeds.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Just Posted

Do you know what to bring to AdventureSmart?

AdventureSmart is encouraging Revelstokians to “get informed and go outdoors” this summer.… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for June 27

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust announces four recipients of the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship

Four students from around the Columbia River Basin will receive a Neil… Continue reading

Nathan’s Notes: Finding the digital middle-ground

There’s nothing controversial in stating that technology has changed our daily lives.… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests mural on CP rail bridge

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests action on beautification and taxi service

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Communication service Slack fails to connect

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

Armstrong Rotary Club dissolves

Dwindling, aging membership, no new incoming members cited as reasons

Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down after a fatal bus crash

Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

The body of a contractor was discovered at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves’ game

Salmon Arm student gets national recognition

Maggie Manning receives prestigious Terry Fox Humanitarian scholarship

Vernon photoshoot goes viral

You never know when a photo will catch the imagination of the viewer.

Most Read