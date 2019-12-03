The Kelowna Gynastix momen’s artistic team. (Contributed)

Four Okanagan gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The Kelowna athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

A group of Kelowna gymnasts have qualified for the BC Winter Games next year.

After stellar performances at the Cobweb Invitation last weekend, three gymnasts from Kelowna Gymnastix and one from Synergy Gymnastics will represent the Okanagan at the games in Fort St. John in February.

Shiphra Penner, Morgan Clark and Izabelle Coetzee from Kelowna Gymnastix put their talents on display last weekend and booked trips after various category performances.

Penner, 12, won the Level 8 competition, while Clark, 12, finished in second in the same category. Coetzee, 11, won the Level 7 junior category.

READ MORE: Owls, Huskies finish top 4 at B.C. volleyball provincials

READ MORE: Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

Fellow Kelowna gymnasts Verinuka Yacovelli and Raedyn Furneaux performed strong, but just missed the cut for qualifying.

Kelowna coach Jesse Jakins will help coach the Okanagan gymnasts at the Winter Games in 2020.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Just Posted

Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

The city says Little Italy by Southside Market is one of the hardest neighbourhoods to plow

LETTER: Reflections on democracy and community from former Green party candidate

Abra Brynne ran in the 2019 federal election to be Kootenay-Columbia’s MP

Revelstoke Grizzlies win two

They played Sicamous and Creston last weekend

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Environment Canada is calling for up to 40 cm

Avalanche control work scheduled for tomorrow in the Revelstoke area

Drive BC says the highway will be closed intermittently on Dec. 3

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Four Okanagan gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The Kelowna athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

Two suspects in custody following alleged shooting in north Okanagan

RCMP have two suspects in custody

UPDATE: Highway partially re-opened following alleged shots fired near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

HAWTHORNE: Change your habits, change your lifestyle

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Most Read