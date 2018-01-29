Alexandra Luxmoore competes in Whistler earlier this season. Luxmoore was one of six nordic skiers from Revelstoke named to the Zone 2 team for the BC Winter Games. (Rob Buchanan)

Fourteen Revelstoke athletes qualify for BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine and cross-country skiing, judo and speed skating

Fourteen representatives from Revelstoke will be heading to Kamloops in February for the BC Winter Games.

They’ll join some of the province’s best young athletes competing across 19 sports.

The BC Winter Games takes place Feb. 22-25.

Revelstoke athletes are part of Zone 2 (Thompson-Okanagan). Lan-Vi Nguyen will be competing fro Zone 5 (Vancouver-Coastal) in speed skating.

Competing from Revelstoke are:

Judo

Clara Kenyon

Layne Sessa

Alpine Skiing

Reed Kelly

Sam Larson

Teigan Lenzi

Sydney Musseau

Erik Schwank (Coach)

Nora Sidjak

Cross-Country Skiing

Jaclyn Elliott

Alexandra Luxmoore

Emily Macleod

Francesco Morrone

Elliot Wilson

Cassie Wolgram

Speed Skating

Lan-Vi Nguyen

