Fourteen Revelstoke athletes qualify for BC Winter Games

Fourteen representatives from Revelstoke will be heading to Kamloops in February for the BC Winter Games.
They’ll join some of the province’s best young athletes competing across 19 sports.
The BC Winter Games takes place Feb. 22-25.
Revelstoke athletes are part of Zone 2 (Thompson-Okanagan). Lan-Vi Nguyen will be competing fro Zone 5 (Vancouver-Coastal) in speed skating.
Competing from Revelstoke are:
Judo
Clara Kenyon
Layne Sessa
Alpine Skiing
Reed Kelly
Sam Larson
Teigan Lenzi
Sydney Musseau
Erik Schwank (Coach)
Nora Sidjak
Cross-Country Skiing
Jaclyn Elliott
Alexandra Luxmoore
Emily Macleod
Francesco Morrone
Elliot Wilson
Cassie Wolgram
Speed Skating
Lan-Vi Nguyen