From hockey to dragon boating, Revelstokians won medals in 2019

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

The Revelstoke Derailers took on Okanagan Roller Derby on Saturday night in their first bout of the season. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke is known for access to outdoor activities, so it only makes sense that some amazing athletes come out of our city as well.

Here are some of the accomplishments of our local athletes in 2019:

Revelstoke shines at Western Canadian Nordic Championships

Cross country skiers from Revelstoke headed to West Kelowna for the Western Canadian Cross Country Skiing Championships in February.

Skate Sprints: 1st Alexandra Luxmoore, 2nd Elizabeth Elliot, Nelson Luxmoore, 3rd Jacyln Elliot, 5th Meya Musseau

Classic Mass Start: 1st Alexandra Luxmoore, Elliot Wilson, 2nd Gina Cinelli, 3rd Jacyln Elliot, 4th Beth Granstrom, 5th Emily MacLeod

Provincial (Team Relays (the following athletes received top 3 results on their 3 person team): 1st Elizabeth Elliot, Micah Jacob, Meya Musseau, 2nd Ginal Cinelli, Beth Granstrom, Emily Macleod, Jacyln Elliot, 3rd Kolibri Drobish, Alexandra Luxmoore, Nyssa Thomas, Elliot Wilson

Acrobats bring home nine medals

The Revelstoke Acrobats brought home nine medals in February.

The gymnastics club took 19 athletes, who competed in trampoline and double mini trampoline, to Burnaby.

The Acrobats also competed in the provincial competition at the end of May in Port Moody, bringing home seven medals.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Acrobats bring home nine medals

Revelstoke athlete finishes fifth at Canada Winter Games

Revelstoke’s Elizabeth Elliott and Beth Granstrom skied their first race of the Canada Winter Games on Feb. 25. Elliott brought home a medal as part of B.C.’s winning relay team.

READ MORE: Revelstoke athlete finishes fifth at Canada Winter Games

Nordic skiers take over BC Championships

For three days in March over 600 skiers from B.C. and northern Washington State competed under clear, cold skies on the scenic Larch Hills Nordic Club trail system located close to Salmon Arm.

Revelstoke sent over 50 athletes to the championship, bringing home several medals.

READ MORE: Seeing red: Revelstoke athletes take over at BC championships

Cross country skiers compete in national championships

Sixteen Revelstoke athletes accompanied by coaches and parents descended on the historic area of Gatineau, Que., for the 2019 National Cross Country Ski Championships.

Revelstokian travels to Russia for biathlon

Revelstoke’s Tayla Koerber skied for Team Canada in the 29th Winter Universiade biathlon competition in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

She competed in the 15 km event, the 7.5 km Sprint event and the 10km Pursuit event.

Figure skating

The Revelstoke Figure Skating Club performed its year-end show Dream World.

SEE PHOTOS: Revelstoke Skating Club takes audience to Dream World

The beginner skaters were Hound Dogs chasing bubbles at Revelstoke Skating Club’s year end show Dream World. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies provincial champs

The Revelstoke Grizzlies won the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Campbell River on April 14. They defeated Kimberley to win the KIJHL Championship and qualify for the provincial tournament, then Kelowna for the conference championship.

The team saw five players move up to Junior A over the summer.

READ MORE: Grizzlies provincial champions

READ MORE: PHOTOS:Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies KIJHL win

James LeBuke

Revelstoke swimmer James LeBuke competed for Team Canada at the FINA World Juniors Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in April.

LeBuke also broke the provincial record for 15-17 year olds in the 50 metre freestyle in December. He also holds the record in the long course pool.

READ MORE: Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

READ MORE: Revelstoke swimmer breaks provincial record

90-year-old golfer

Audrey Lally, 90, golfed in the 55+ Summer Games in September.

Revelstoke athletes brought home 16 medals from the games, including Lally, who finished first in the 85+ golf division.

READ MORE: Revelstoke golfer heading to 55+ Summer Games

READ MORE: Revelstoke athletes bring home 16 medals from 55+ BC Senior Games

Aquaducks

The Aquaducks kicked off the 2019 summer swim season with the home meet, smashing best times and wiping the podium.

Provincial enduro race

The mountain biking team from Revelstoke Secondary School recently traveled to Squamish to compete in the B.C. High School Provincial Championship in June.

This was the first year that Revelstoke had a team competing in the event.

The riders each competed in cross country and enduro races.

The highlight of the competition for the RSS team was definitely Reed Kelly’s podium finish for Grade 8 boys, he placed second in the enduro race.

Track and field

Revelstoke Secondary School’s track and field team brought home a record six medals from the BC High School Track and Field provincial meet in Kelowna May 30 to June 1, including Cole Bibby’s gold in junior boys javelin.

Cole Bibby and Matthew Arnold also brought home medals from the national competition in August.

Bike to work week

May 26 to June 2 was Revelstoke’s 11th annual Bike To Work week. Revelstoke had 78 teams and 759 riders participate this year, and 107 of the riders were new this year.

Riders logged 2,733 trips covering 15,871 km — farther than riding from Alaska to Patagonia.

Revelstoke Roller Derby

The Revelstoke Derailers skated against Okanagan Roller Derby in Revelstoke in June.

Soccer

Vernon United Tolko U15 boys, featuring Revelstoke player Rogan Campbell, won the 2019 Les Sinnott Provincial B Soccer Cup championship in Prince George, marking the first time since at least 1987 that a Vernon United boys team has won gold at the B.C. finals.

READ MORE: Revelstokian on Vernon soccer team brings home gold

Dragon boating

Revelstoke’s dragon boating team Dam Survivors brought home a bronze medal from their only race this season.

The team paddled in the Gold Division at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival on Sept. 6-9.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Dam Survivors bring home bronze

The Dam Survivors, Revelstoke’s dragon boat team, won a bronze medal in their event at the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival. (Submitted)

High achiever

Greg Hill challenged himself to do 100 summits without the use of fossil fuels, since 2017. He made a movie about it, hoping to inspire others.