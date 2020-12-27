Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in shot put. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in shot put. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Revelstoke is known for its outdoor activities, so it isn’t surprisingour city is home to many accomplished athletes and medal winners.

Despite vast cancelling of events due to COVID-19, here are some sports highlights from 2020:

We are the champions

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club had 42 top five finishes at the Teck BC Cup race in January at the Larch Hills.

Top finishers

International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association held their two-star and four-star Freeride World Qualifiers at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in January. It was a gateway to the Freeride World Tour.

Zachary Rogers saw the Nutcracker for the first time when he was 10-years-old. Since then, he wanted to be a ballet dancer. (Submitted)

Dancing in Russia

Revelstoke’s Zachary Rogers describes what it’s like working as a ballet dancer at the Stanislavsky Theatre in Moscow, Russia. It’s one of the biggest theatres in the country.

“It feels like a dream,” Rogers said.

Skiers bring home gold

Six Revelstoke cross-country skiers attended the BC Winter Games. The event is held every two years.

Scholarship win

Isabella Palumbo gets a scholarship to pay for up to 60 per cent of her tuition at Red Deer College. Palumbo said she plans to study psychology and become a police detective.

“I’m really excited to start,” she said.

Two years ago, the former Revelstoke and Golden hockey player became the first female goalie to play an entire Junior B league game and win.

Rory Luxmoore and Brett McPhedran won silver and bronze as part of the virtual Run Everesting challenge. (Submitted)

Climbing Everest

Rory Luxmoore and Brett McPhedran climbed Kill the Banker 10 times in approximately 13 hours as part of the virtual Run Everesting challenge.

The two climbed 8,943 metres (roughly 100 metres higher than Everest), obtaining the second and third fastest time in Canada.

Hole in one

Revelstoke Golf Club’s Dean Jackson won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award.

Nominees for the PGA of BC Golf award were selected following an open nomination period and extensive deliberations by regional committees.

“I’m humbled,” said Jackson after his win.

Just keep running

Nick Whitbread ran 250 kilometres up seven named features surrounding Revelstoke Mount Begbie, Mount Macpherson, Boulder Mountain, Frisbee Ridge, Mount Revelstoke, Mount Mackenzie and Mount Cartier.

He called it the Rev 7.

The run was approximately 11,000 metres in elevation gain and lasted 56 hours.

“I really enjoy moving through nature under my own power,” he said. “If I run, I can see twice as much stuff if I walked.”

Whitbread approaching the summit of Mt. Mackenzie. (Submitted)

Never too old

Marek Glowacki proves age is no barrier for setting national sport records.

The 80-year-old Revelstokian shattered two Canadian records at a track and field event in Vernon for the masters division.

One was in shot put with a distance of 11.63 metres and the other in the pentathlon, compiling 4,086 points.

Glowacki said his philosophy is once athletes reach the age of 75, it’s all about survival of the fittest.

“All you got to do is outlive your opponents. Then, you are the best,” he said with a chuckle.

COVID-19 halts hockey

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has benched hockey until end of December 2020.

The league is scheduled to restart in January.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Just Posted

Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in the shot put. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Within the year, the city asked the province to protect Mt. Begbie, the province said no, the community rallied, sent petitions, and the province relented in December, granting protection against new developments for recreation during the next five years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From snow records to saving Mt. Begbie: This year’s environment stories for Revelstoke

In 2020 our community rallied, sent petitions and in some instances, the government listened

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick

Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

Ashley Smethurst and her husband Matthew and children Julia and Kai helped prepare over 230 meals for people in the community for Christmas this year. (Contributed)
Penticton family gives back with hundreds of Christmas meals for the community

The Smethursts cooked and delivered over 230 meals

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a hilarious Christmas season video to wish all happiness and peace throughout the season. (Rhythm Productions screen shot)
WATCH: Okanagan chamber offers best wishes in music video

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce marks the 12 days of Christmas with a special cocktail

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Five more Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

12 flights in December to or from YLW have carried COVID-positive passengers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton Secondary School is one of two in the South Okanagan that has reported potential COVID-19 exposures ahead of winter break. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Two South Okanagan Schools report COVID-19 exposures ahead of winter break

Penticton Secondary School and Osoyoos Secondary School both had exposures according to Interior Health

All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon was empty on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in line with restrictions on religious gatherings amid COVID-19. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Mixed feelings among Vernon pastors as COVID-19 restrictions curb religious services

It’s been a far from ordinary holiday season for those who practise religious worship

Most Read