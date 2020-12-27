From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Revelstoke is known for its outdoor activities, so it isn’t surprisingour city is home to many accomplished athletes and medal winners.

Despite vast cancelling of events due to COVID-19, here are some sports highlights from 2020:

We are the champions

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club had 42 top five finishes at the Teck BC Cup race in January at the Larch Hills.

Top finishers

International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association held their two-star and four-star Freeride World Qualifiers at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in January. It was a gateway to the Freeride World Tour.

Zachary Rogers saw the Nutcracker for the first time when he was 10-years-old. Since then, he wanted to be a ballet dancer. (Submitted)

Dancing in Russia

Revelstoke’s Zachary Rogers describes what it’s like working as a ballet dancer at the Stanislavsky Theatre in Moscow, Russia. It’s one of the biggest theatres in the country.

“It feels like a dream,” Rogers said.

Skiers bring home gold

Six Revelstoke cross-country skiers attended the BC Winter Games. The event is held every two years.

Scholarship win

Isabella Palumbo gets a scholarship to pay for up to 60 per cent of her tuition at Red Deer College. Palumbo said she plans to study psychology and become a police detective.

“I’m really excited to start,” she said.

Two years ago, the former Revelstoke and Golden hockey player became the first female goalie to play an entire Junior B league game and win.

Rory Luxmoore and Brett McPhedran won silver and bronze as part of the virtual Run Everesting challenge. (Submitted)

Climbing Everest

Rory Luxmoore and Brett McPhedran climbed Kill the Banker 10 times in approximately 13 hours as part of the virtual Run Everesting challenge.

The two climbed 8,943 metres (roughly 100 metres higher than Everest), obtaining the second and third fastest time in Canada.

Hole in one

Revelstoke Golf Club’s Dean Jackson won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award.

Nominees for the PGA of BC Golf award were selected following an open nomination period and extensive deliberations by regional committees.

“I’m humbled,” said Jackson after his win.

Just keep running

Nick Whitbread ran 250 kilometres up seven named features surrounding Revelstoke Mount Begbie, Mount Macpherson, Boulder Mountain, Frisbee Ridge, Mount Revelstoke, Mount Mackenzie and Mount Cartier.

He called it the Rev 7.

The run was approximately 11,000 metres in elevation gain and lasted 56 hours.

“I really enjoy moving through nature under my own power,” he said. “If I run, I can see twice as much stuff if I walked.”

Whitbread approaching the summit of Mt. Mackenzie. (Submitted)

Never too old

Marek Glowacki proves age is no barrier for setting national sport records.

The 80-year-old Revelstokian shattered two Canadian records at a track and field event in Vernon for the masters division.

One was in shot put with a distance of 11.63 metres and the other in the pentathlon, compiling 4,086 points.

Glowacki said his philosophy is once athletes reach the age of 75, it’s all about survival of the fittest.

“All you got to do is outlive your opponents. Then, you are the best,” he said with a chuckle.

COVID-19 halts hockey

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has benched hockey until end of December 2020.

The league is scheduled to restart in January.

