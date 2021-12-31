From the ice to the field: Top sports stories from 2021

Revelstokians made waves in the sports world this year.
Empty stadiums became full again, local athletes were recognized nationally, and new limits were reached in the backcountry.
Here are the sports stories from the past year that top the podium:
Revelstoke Nordic skiers in Finland for World Championships
Almost one-third of the female skiers that represented Canada at the Nordic Junior and U23 Cross Country World Ski Championships from Feb. 6-13 in Finland were from Revelstoke.
Alexandra Luxmoore, 16, competed in the U20 category, while Elizabeth Elliot and Beth Granstrom were in the U23.
Elliot was the lone Canadian to ski into the top-30 in the 10-kilometre individual start skate-ski race at the championships, finishing in 28th.
Revelstoke swimmer at NCAA championships
James LeBuke, who grew up in Revelstoke, was a freshman member of the men’s swimming team at the University of Michigan, and got a chance to compete at the National Collegiate Athletic Association championships.
LeBuke swam on the 200- and 400-yard Freestyle Relays, and later this year earned a CSCAA All-America Honorable Mention for 200-yard Freestyle Relay.
Three Revelstoke Volleyballers inducted to the Volleyball BC Hall of Fame
Revelstoke Volleyball was once again honored at the annual Volleyball BC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies on March 17, 2021 in Vancouver.
Jerry Story, John Markwart and Keith Gallicano were former Revelstoke (RSS) volleyball players.
Revelstoke soccer legend recognized nationally
Janet Lemieux was inducted into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame this year.
She is one of the original members on Canada’s first female national team in 1986. In total, Lemieux played six games on the national team. The first was at a tournament in Minnesota, where Canada won 2-1 against the U.S.
Revelstoke cricket
Each night in the summer if it isn’t raining, there’s a group of people playing cricket on the old school grounds on Third Street.
“It’s a big part of our culture,” said Baldeep Singh, organizer.
Kids taught life lessons at Revelstoke skate camp
Kids were reminded that skating is more than just a sport under a marquee at Kovach Park on Jul. 9.
The five-day summer camp ran from July 5 to 9 and aimed to teach kids not just how to skate, but life skills, such as resilience and camaraderie.
Revelstoke Football Club
The Revelstoke Rangers Football Club played their first home game on July 25 against Salmon Arm’s Hideaway Beer Badgers, which ended in a 3-3 draw.
The team was made up of Revelstoke residents from around the world, including Englishmen, Canadians, a Moroccan, an Australian and an Irishman.
New limits reached in Rogers Pass
Two climbers were the first to complete the mammoth Horse Shoe Traverse in one push.
Eric Carter and Leif Godberson completed the route in Rogers Pass on July 17 in 24 hours and 20 minutes, a route that takes most parties 3-4 days.
Revelstoke society breaking barriers for women in the backcountry skiing community
Ascent Mentorships is a Revelstoke-based non-profit society committed to breaking barriers for women who are interested in backcountry skiing and snowboarding, through mentorship programs.
Revelstoke Grizzlies captain doing the work on and off the ice
The Revelstoke Review had a chance to cathc up with Grizzlies’ captain Cole Berg ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.
Berg discussed his childhood, his favorite pizza, and his role as captain on the team.
Revelstoke Grizzlies go undefeated over month of November
The Revelstoke Grizzlies were the only team in the KIJHL to go the entire month of November undefeated, outscoring their opponents 36-10 over that period.
The Grizzlies rode an eight game win streak into December.
