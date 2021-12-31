From the ice to the field: Top sports stories from 2021

Here’s what Revelstoke athletes accomplished over the past year

Revelstokians made waves in the sports world this year.

Empty stadiums became full again, local athletes were recognized nationally, and new limits were reached in the backcountry.

Here are the sports stories from the past year that top the podium:

Revelstoke Nordic skiers in Finland for World Championships

Almost one-third of the female skiers that represented Canada at the Nordic Junior and U23 Cross Country World Ski Championships from Feb. 6-13 in Finland were from Revelstoke.

Alexandra Luxmoore, 16, competed in the U20 category, while Elizabeth Elliot and Beth Granstrom were in the U23.

Elliot was the lone Canadian to ski into the top-30 in the 10-kilometre individual start skate-ski race at the championships, finishing in 28th.

Read the story.

Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships early this month. (Submitted)

Revelstoke swimmer at NCAA championships

James LeBuke, who grew up in Revelstoke, was a freshman member of the men’s swimming team at the University of Michigan, and got a chance to compete at the National Collegiate Athletic Association championships.

LeBuke swam on the 200- and 400-yard Freestyle Relays, and later this year earned a CSCAA All-America Honorable Mention for 200-yard Freestyle Relay.

Read the story.

James LeBuke, a Revelstokian at university in Michigan has qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association championships later this month. (Submitted)

Three Revelstoke Volleyballers inducted to the Volleyball BC Hall of Fame

Revelstoke Volleyball was once again honored at the annual Volleyball BC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies on March 17, 2021 in Vancouver.

Jerry Story, John Markwart and Keith Gallicano were former Revelstoke (RSS) volleyball players.

Read the story.

The 1977/78 British Columbia Olympics (BCO) men’s volleyball team. Recently three members were inducted into the BC Volleyball Hall of Fame, Keith Gallicano is No. 1, Jerry Story is No. 3 and John Markwart is No. 7.(Contributed)

Revelstoke soccer legend recognized nationally

Janet Lemieux was inducted into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame this year.

She is one of the original members on Canada’s first female national team in 1986. In total, Lemieux played six games on the national team. The first was at a tournament in Minnesota, where Canada won 2-1 against the U.S.

Read the story.

National Canadian soccer players, from left, Janet Lemieux, Sue Simon and Tracy David are pictured after defeating the U.S. during North America Cup action in Blaine, Minn, in 1986. Lemieux and Simon are two of the eight women in Canada’s Soccer Hall of Fame class of 2021. (Photo from Canada Soccer/The Canadian Press)

Revelstoke cricket

Each night in the summer if it isn’t raining, there’s a group of people playing cricket on the old school grounds on Third Street.

“It’s a big part of our culture,” said Baldeep Singh, organizer.

Read the story.

The main nights for cricket in Revelstoke are from Tuesday to Thursday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m on the field beside the Old School Eatery. Singh said anyone is free to join. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Kids taught life lessons at Revelstoke skate camp

Kids were reminded that skating is more than just a sport under a marquee at Kovach Park on Jul. 9.

The five-day summer camp ran from July 5 to 9 and aimed to teach kids not just how to skate, but life skills, such as resilience and camaraderie.

Read the story.

The stoke was high at this summer’s first skate camp. (Photo: Madelaine Duff)

Revelstoke Football Club

The Revelstoke Rangers Football Club played their first home game on July 25 against Salmon Arm’s Hideaway Beer Badgers, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The team was made up of Revelstoke residents from around the world, including Englishmen, Canadians, a Moroccan, an Australian and an Irishman.

Read the story.

Revelstoke FC playing Sunday July 25. (Tim Van Der Kroght/Revelstoke Review)

New limits reached in Rogers Pass

Two climbers were the first to complete the mammoth Horse Shoe Traverse in one push.

Eric Carter and Leif Godberson completed the route in Rogers Pass on July 17 in 24 hours and 20 minutes, a route that takes most parties 3-4 days.

Read the story.

Leif Godberson down-climbing Uto Peak, MT Sir Donald in the background Photo Credit: Eric Carter, July 17. 2021

Revelstoke society breaking barriers for women in the backcountry skiing community

Ascent Mentorships is a Revelstoke-based non-profit society committed to breaking barriers for women who are interested in backcountry skiing and snowboarding, through mentorship programs.

Read the story.

Ascent Mentorship is a non-profit society dedicated to pairing women together for season-long backcountry skiing and snowboarding mentorships. (contributed)

Revelstoke Grizzlies captain doing the work on and off the ice

The Revelstoke Review had a chance to cathc up with Grizzlies’ captain Cole Berg ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

Berg discussed his childhood, his favorite pizza, and his role as captain on the team.

Read the story.

Revelstoke Grizzlies captain Cole Berg standing in front of Mt. Begbie, a place where he enjoys hiking. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies go undefeated over month of November

The Revelstoke Grizzlies were the only team in the KIJHL to go the entire month of November undefeated, outscoring their opponents 36-10 over that period.

The Grizzlies rode an eight game win streak into December.

Read the story.

Stavros Koutsantonis scored the first goal of the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season on Oct. 23. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Pro sportsRevelstokeRevelstoke GrizzliesSkiing and SnowboardingSports