Girls getting stoked on hockey: Local program expanding the sport

The Stoked Cubs program in Revelstoke is getting girls involved in hockey

Hockey isn’t just for boys.

Revelstoke’s Stoked Cubs program seeks to make sport accessible for girls between the ages of four and 14 in Revelstoke who are eager to participate but who might lack opportunities to do so, whether the reasons be access or affordability.

Stephanie Miller, head coach of the Stoked Cubs girls hockey team, is creating a less intimidating, more accessible space for girls to get into hockey.

Originally from Manitoba, Miller started playing hockey as soon as she could stand up on skates. Like many young women, when she started out, she had to play on the boys’ team.

When she moved to Revelstoke in 2015, she met with the women’s hockey league at the time. Miller was passionate about expanding women’s hockey in the community.

Miller started teaching women and girls of all ages every week. She said when she started teaching, most of her students couldn’t even skate.

Now, the Stoked Cubs program is in its second year of operation and has made several achievements this year, including playing in their first-ever competitive game.

“Numbers have grown so much this year,” said Miller. The program has 22 girls in it this year, and Miller plans to run two programs next year.

Earlier this year, the Stoked Cubs played their very first hockey game against Salmon Arm, a heartwarming moment according to Miller.

“It’s cool to see that their calibre isn’t that far behind cities who’ve had teams for so long,” said Miller.

On Saturday (Feb. 19) the Stoked Cubs played in their first-ever tournament in Sicamous.

Miller said that young girls today have role models to look up to in the hockey world.

She commented the Canadian women who won gold at this year’s Olympics are just as good as the boys and that strong hockey women like Jennifer Botterill, Sammi Jo Small and Brigette Lacquette are opening doors both on and off the ice.

“I remember telling my dad that I wanted to be the first female hockey coach,” said Miller.

“Now, I look at my daughter and I think there’s actual potential for you to become a female NHL coach.”

To learn more about the Stoked Cubs program and to get involved visit www.womenshockeyrevy.wordpress.com/stoked-cubs/.

