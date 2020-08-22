Girls three-on-three hockey program starting in Revelstoke

With the pandemic, exactly how hockey will look this season is still unknown

Abbi Vigue and Lauren Barras played on the Revelstoke team against the Montreal Canadiens alumni in January 2020. (Submitted/Revelstoke Review)

Girls hockey is returning to Revelstoke, with Lauren Barras and Stephanie Miller in the lead.

Though the women’s team, the Kodiaks, has been around for several years, and recently a learn to skate program was hosted for adults, it has been some time since there was an all girls minor hockey program in Revelstoke.

Barras is now the female coordinator for Revelstoke Minor Hockey. Though she has two sons, and coaches both of their hockey teams, she wanted to grow the sport for women and girls in Revelstoke as well.

Miller recently had a daughter and wants her to be able to join a well developed female hockey league when she is old enough.

To start, Miller is launching a new program called Stoked Cubs. Girls of all ages and abilities are welcome and they will be split up into groups based on skills from learn to skate to more advanced. The girls will play three-on-three games.

“Our manifesto is to have fun,” reads the website. “For girls to be together in a positive mindset, encouraging to help each other, exploring, playing, laughing.”

That’s the plan anyway, however, neither the City of Revelstoke or BC Minor Hockey have released COVID-19 plans for the upcoming hockey season, so everything is still up in the air.

Barras added that parents are hesitant to register, because of the pandemic, and that launching a new program will be difficult right now.

However, Barras and Miller both agree it is important to have a girls league to make the sport more accessible to females. Though there will always be one or two girls playing on the boys team, there are many that won’t try it out.

“The dressing room is always a challenge [for co-ed teams]” Miller said. “It is where you spend a lot of time with your team.”

Male and female hockey are different games as well, there are different physical attributes, said Miller.

Barras agreed, saying that in a study, Minor Hockey found that girls play different than boys both individually and as a group.

She believes there is lots of opportunity for the sport to grow in Revelstoke, with all of the young, active families in the area.

For more information about the Stoked Cubs program, go to womenshockeyrevy.wordpress.com/stoked-cubs

Barras is also hoping to plan mixers between the kids and the adults playing hockey in Revelstoke and other events that will promote the sport and encourage women and girls to try it out, but many of the events are dependent on the pandemic.

Keep an eye out for more information.

