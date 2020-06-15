Go by bike June 20 for Cycle for Solstice event

POW, RCA and Go By Bike are hosting the new event

Go by bike on June 20 for new biking event Cycle for Solstice. (Revelstoke Cycling Association photo)

Travel by bike on June 20 for Cycle for Solstice, a new event put on by the Revelstoke Cycling Association, Protect our Winters and Go By Bike.

“Our aim is to promote commuting on bikes around Revelstoke and draw attention to the environmental impacts small actions like this can make,” said a news release from the organizers. “Ideally this event will be a jumping off point for future growth in the local commuter bike community and making Revelstoke more bike friendly.”

Track your commute on Strava using the POW Revelstoke club.

If you bike to the Local Food Initiative’s market, visit the POW and RCA booth to enter a raffle.

Bike to Work and School week was scheduled for May 25-31, but cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2019, Revelstoke cyclists logged almost 16,000 km and had 759 riders participating.



