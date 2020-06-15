Go by bike on June 20 for new biking event Cycle for Solstice. (Revelstoke Cycling Association photo)

Go by bike June 20 for Cycle for Solstice event

POW, RCA and Go By Bike are hosting the new event

Travel by bike on June 20 for Cycle for Solstice, a new event put on by the Revelstoke Cycling Association, Protect our Winters and Go By Bike.

“Our aim is to promote commuting on bikes around Revelstoke and draw attention to the environmental impacts small actions like this can make,” said a news release from the organizers. “Ideally this event will be a jumping off point for future growth in the local commuter bike community and making Revelstoke more bike friendly.”

Track your commute on Strava using the POW Revelstoke club.

If you bike to the Local Food Initiative’s market, visit the POW and RCA booth to enter a raffle.

Bike to Work and School week was scheduled for May 25-31, but cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2019, Revelstoke cyclists logged almost 16,000 km and had 759 riders participating.


Biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Just Posted

Go by bike June 20 for Cycle for Solstice event

POW, RCA and Go By Bike are hosting the new event

Revelstoke video aims to educate youth on elder abuse

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Revelstoke’s A & W reopens after rebuild

The business has been closed since June 2019

Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Dyer: The joy of municipal composting

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Pump installed at the Water Street boat launch due to very high lake levels

Most Read