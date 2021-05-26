GoByBike week runs across the province from May 31-June 6

Ride your bike and log your route for a chance to win, next week

This year your recreational rides can be counted in GoByBike week. (File photo)

Go by bike May 31-June 6 and log your hours for the chance to win prizes.

This year all rides count, not just commutes.

So far in Revelstoke there have been 241 riders in 41 teams register for the event, the most in any one community in the province.

Donations from Revelstoke Credit Union Community Giving Grant, Stella Jones, Downie Timber, Columbia Basin Trust and Revelstoke Mountain Resort. These corporate sponsors have allowed us to purchase participant and team prizes from local small businesses.

This data will also be used to help Revelstoke develop a green plan for new bike riding facilities, said Michelle Baechler, Revelstoke’s GoByBike coordinator, in a news release.

Instead of celebration stations, this years Go By Bike organisers have partnered with the School Breakfast Program to deliver healthy energy balls to young riders during the week.

To register for the event go to gobybikebc.ca/

The organisers in Revelstoke will also be at the Farmer’s Market at Centennial Park on May 29.

