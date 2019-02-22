Gavin Limber of the Golds wins the tip-off against the Rutland Voo Doos during the Golds’ final home game of the season, Feb. 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Golds basketball team tops rankings ahead of Okanagan Valley Championships

Salmon Arm team heads straight to semifinals after stellar season

The Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Golds basketball team finished their regular season games as the top ranked team in their league, ahead of the Okanagan Valley Championships.

After defeating the Penticton High Lakers in their last regular season game of the Okanagan Valley 4A Division, the Golds’ head into the Valley Championships as the number one seed.

Read More: Senior Golds climb rankings after Western Canada Tournament

Down in numbers due to illness and injury, the Golds travelled to Penticton on Family Day, Feb. 18, and defeated the Lakers in a decisive 100–49 victory. Gavin Limber led the Golds with 19 points, while Evan Smith had 17 points, both Noah Jansen and Darian Sundby had 14 points each, Silas Hecker had 11 points along with nine assists, and Daniel Wyss rounded out the scoring with 10 points of his own.

The Golds head to Rutland Secondary School in Kelowna over the weekend, Feb. 22-23, to compete in the Valley Championships against Mount Boucherie Secondary in the first of two semi-finals games.

Read More: Junior Golds win zone championship

Game time for the Golds is at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 22, while Rutland, who finished third in league play, faces off against second-place Kelowna Secondary in the first semi-final which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday’s final will be played at Rutland at 7:15 p.m. and the consolation game will be played at 5 p.m. on Saturday night.

The winner of the 4A Okanagan Valley Championships will move on to the B.C. 4A Provincials in Langley, beginning March 6. With only one berth to the Provincials out of the Valley Championships, the Golds will need to be playing their best ball of the season if they want to move forward.

Read More: Junior Golds take third in Valley Championships

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2
Next story
B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Just Posted

Applications for 2019 Revelstoke Community Foundation about to close

This year there is more than $65,000 to distribute

‘This province has never ending secrets’: Canada jays in Revelstoke largely unstudied

John Woods spoke at the last CRED Talk on Canada’s unofficial national bird

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

No gas in Okanagan town as lone station closed for renovations

Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Multi-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 1

Trans-Canada Highway reduced to single lane between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Developer makes an effort to help Okanagan students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

GoFundMe reaches halfway mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi

A fundraiser was started for Tessa Hutton’s family

Most Read