GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September

Pending government approval, the tournament will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course

The Mackenzie Tour — PGA Tour Canada has announced that the GolfBC Championship will return in 2021. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s championship, the fifth playing of the event, will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club in Kelowna from September 20 to 25.

If the province grants approval to play, the field will consist of 144 professionals competing to take home the victory.

While approval has not yet been granted, organizers say they remain encouraged that the tournament will run based on the vaccine rollout.

“We are confident we will present a first-class tournament,” said Tournament Director Hugh Vassos.

The event will also offer individuals the chance to play in the Pro-Am, where a team of three amateurs team up with one Mackenzie Tour pro to take on the course.

The winner of the 2019 GolfBC Championship was Jake Knapp.

