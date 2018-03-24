Revelstoke goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz blocks a shot during Game 5 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. The Revelstoke Grizzlies lost to the Osoyoos Coyotes 2-0 in Revelstoke on March 23, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies backed into a corner

Revelstoke must win tonight in Osoyoos to force a Game 7

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are in a must-win situation after falling to the Osoyoos Coyotes in Game 5 Friday night.

The Grizzlies were held off the scoreboard, losing 2-0 at home in a brimming Forum.

The first period went without scoring.

Osoyoos got on the board less than five minutes into the second frame. Revelstoke’s Matt Cadden was in the box for high-sticking as Osoyoos’ Sam Reinbolt hit a top-shelf shot past Giovanni Sambrielaz.

Osoyoos pulled further ahead with 1:19 to go in the period.

While Revelstoke had a surge in the third frame, their effort wasn’t enough and Coyotes goalie Daniel Paul logged a shutout.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies need to win tonight in Osoyoos to force a Game 7.

If they win, Game 7 would take place at the Forum Sunday night as the Grizzlies have home ice advantage this series.

The winner of this Okanagan/Shuswap Conference final will face the Kimberley Dynamiters, who knocked the Nelson Leafs out of contention in their Kootenay Conference final last night.

The Dynamiters, who finished first overall in regular season play, get home-ice advantage no matter if they play the Grizzlies or the Coyotes.

Puck drop for Game 6 is 7:35 p.m. at the Osoyoos Sun Bowl.

 

Tommy Bodtker shoots on Osoyoos goalie Daniel Paul during Game 5 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The mascot drives around during Game 5 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Jordan Rea shoots on Osoyoos goalie Daniel Paul as Jackson Barrett defends during Game 5 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Cody Allen (left) and Jordan Robertson collide in the Osoyoos zone during Game 5 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Pee Wee team was recognized for their bronze medal effort at provincials during Game 5 Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final KIJHL playoff action. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

