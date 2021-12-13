Grizzlies beat Chase Heat at home

The next game is coming up on New Year’s Eve

The Revelstoke Grizzlies played the Chase Heat at the Forum on Saturday. (Black Press file photo)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

After last weekend’s intense win against division rival Kamloops the Grizzlies returned to the Forum.

For the first time this season they were the bigger team.

It was apparent the home squad did not want back to back losses after breaking an 11 game winning streak losing Friday night to 100 Mile House in OT. Fortunately, the Grizzlies didn’t look tired from the long drive home with plenty of energy to start the game.

As usual the Grizzlies’ dependable goaltender, Brandon Weare, started out sharp in net making a great save on the right side to keep it scoreless on the Chase Heat’s first power play of the evening.

Soon after Brady Augot skated hard through the Chase team on a left side rush up the ice feeding the puck to captain Cole Berg who could not score on the play.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies strengthen lineup with Creston Valley Thunder Cats trade

Revelstoke was first on the scoreboard at 10:27 when Bennett Kuhnlein fed Carson Reinson who scored from the left side of the key on a quick shot just above the blocker for his first goal of the season.

A few minutes later, at 12:24, Vin Jackson passed to Brady Augot who skated to the net faking left before going to his right wrapping around the goalie stuffing the puck into the net.

Chase’s Brayden Haskell looked like he had a semi open net for the Heat’s first goal of the night but he but launched it over the goal on a fluttering shot.

Just when it looked like Revelstoke was going into the intermission without letting in any first period, goals Chase’s Haskell scooped up the puck a few feet in front of the net scoring a crucial point for the visitors over Weare’s glove into the upper right corner.

Shots were 15-12 after the first period, indicating how close a game it was before the zamboni came out.

Four minutes into the second, Chase rushed up the ice resulting in a great give and go play, but Weare stumped them on the right side with a terrific save.

Back to back penalties after this created 4-on-4 play, but despite the extra space on the ice no goals were scored.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies shot-stopper named KIJHL’s top goaltender for November

On the next power play, at 14:08, Revelstoke’s Will McPhee fed the puck from the middle of the left boards right into the slot where Collin Kozijn one timed it into the net.

Before the crowd finished celebrating, at 14:37, Brady Augot passed to the newest addition on the Grizzlies Vin Jackson who notched his first goal at the Forum, with an effortless shot into the empty net from the right side of the key.

Before the end of the second at 17:23 Revelstoke’s Jacob Smith won the face off where the puck sat motionless with no challenge from the Heat center so he shot it quickly into the net for an unassisted goal.

It was a typical shot differential after two periods, with the Grizzlies more than doubling their opponents, at 40-18.

It was a rough third period for both teams, with 14 total penalties including five 10-minute misconducts. The only goal scored was from Revelstoke’s Cole Berg, feeding Carter Bettenson for his fifth goal of the season.

Total shots were 54-36.

The Grizzlies return to the Forum for what’s sure to be an exciting match up against the Kelowna Chiefs on New Years Eve, Dec. 31.

READ MORE: ‘You get out what you put in’: Revelstoke Grizzlies captain doing the work on and off the ice

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KIJHLRevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies