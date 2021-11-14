Grizzlies beat Osoyoos Coyotes

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period

Grizzlies’ goaltender Brandon Weare saved 26 out of 28 shots on goal in the Nov. 12 game against the Osoyoos Coyotes. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

It was another large crowd filling the Forum on Friday evening to see the Grizzlies face off against the Osoyoos Coyotes who are the top team in the KIJHL, so far this season.

On a cold, rainy shoulder-season night outside the barn, many fans were just glad to get out of the house for what was sure to be a competitive contest.

First shot of the game for Revelstoke was a direct hit to the face of Coyotes goalie Kenneth Marquart knocking his mask off. Luckily he was fine.

The fourth shot by Revelstoke at just 1:33 was an unassisted goal from the point by defenceman Spencer MacDonald hitting the post bouncing in the net.

Twelve seconds later Osoyoos got their first penalty for boarding with a slight punch to the head on the infraction.

On the powerplay Revelstoke’s Jacob Smith created two excellent scoring chances but came up short.

Soon after, at 4:02, the Coyotes evened the score 1-1 on a give-and-go passing play to the right side of the zone that was put in on a wrist shot by Alex Ochitwa.

At 9:52 Revelstoke’s Jake Wallace made an outstanding play digging the puck out from behind the goal feeding it to Porter Trevelyan who snapped it on the ice into the net to take the lead back 2-1.

With shots at 7-6 at this point it was much more even than the first two home games this season.

The Coyotes’ Charlie Lockhart then got crunched into the boards in his own zone sending him sprawling back to the visiting bench in pain.

With under four minutes left Brady Augot created a fast rush to left side of the net centering the puck but no Revelstoke players could get there in time to tap it in.

Before the intermission at 18:46 on a semi breakaway the Coyotes’ Ethan O’Rourke put the puck through the five hole to score a crucial goal for the visiting team.

Shots were 11-8 advantage for the Grizzlies.

Despite giving up a late goal before intermission the home team came out determined to take the lead back. but could not put the puck in the net quickly as in period one.

Numerous scoring chances by both teams for ten minutes lead to no goals for either squad.

At the halfway mark of the period the action heated up.

First a semi breakaway by the Coyotes missed scoring, then a breakaway from the right side by the Grizzlies was followed up by another Osoyoos semi breakaway.

All three opportunities were denied on outstanding saves by both net minders.

The visitor’s Nathan Hammond was called for boarding resulting in a powerplay for the Grizzlies but no real scoring chances. This was followed by a cross checking penalty for Revelstoke’s Ronin Pusch which they escaped with just a shot off the right side of the post.

Less than 90 seconds left in the period and four seconds after a double minor penalty expired for the Coyotes, the home team took complete control of the game in a shocking two goal barrage.

First, Brandon Gallo passed it to Jake Wallace who took a quick wrist shot into the right side of the net over the goalies glove at 19:21.

Only 25 seconds later, at 19:46, Ethan Mattern skated in on two Coyotes’ defenceman beating both to create an open shot from the top left side of the key which beat the opposing goalie again on his glove side.

Both goals were crushing to the first-place Coyotes who now went to intermission down 2-4.

Revelstoke was almost back to their usual 3-1 shot lead up 30-13 before the Zamboni came out.

First shot of third period by the Grizzlies hit the Coyotes goalie on the mask again, but it stayed on this time.

Immediately after, an Osoyoos player was hit awkwardly, sending him to ice on his stomach where he lay motionless for a few seconds.

To the relief of the visiting bench he got up and seemed to be OK.

Brandon Kasdorf sparked the crowds attention at the three minute mark with a solid hit in front of the beer garden.

He appears to be much bigger and taller now from two seasons ago when he skated for Revelstoke.

Luke Aston then made a terrific effort to beat an opponent to the puck for a breakaway but was skating so fast he didn’t have a chance to make a good shot bouncing it into the goalies right pads.

Seconds later the Grizzlies rushed a two-on-one break but could not get the puck in the net on the shot.

With the Coyotes bringing the puck up the ice after this, Revelstoke’s Brandon Gallo took a hard cross check to the head which looked like a penalty but was not called.

He’s been tough as nails this season, so he shrugged it off like nothing happened getting back into the play.

At 11:25 Revelstoke created a great two-on-one opportunity with a perfect saucer pass for the shot, but the visiting goalie made a tremendous save keeping the score 4-2.

At 15:16 Gallo rushed the puck into the zone getting double teamed on a hit but he smartly avoided retaliating which resulted in a second penalty for Osoyoos (they were already short handed).

Despite a solid effort from the Coyotes in the final period they could not get any goals past Revelstoke’s goalie Brandon Weare who again had an outstanding night in net–smothering any pucks that came near him.

Shots were 37-28 to end the game which indicated how good the Coyotes defense played compared the previous two home games for the Grizzlies.

It was an inspiring win for the Grizzlies helping build their confidence that they could beat any team in the KIJHL.

The Grizzlies’ next home game is coming up on Nov. 23 against the Kamloops Storm.

