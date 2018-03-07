Grizzlies claw back to even Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1

Revelstoke’s Ryan Pereverzoff scores the second goal of the night for the Revelstoke Grizzlies. The Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 at the Revelstoke Forum on March 7 to even the KIJHL Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have evened their Doug Birks Division final best-of-seven series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers following a 5-2 win at home Wednesday night.

Josh Irvine got the go-ahead goal with 12:14 left in the first frame.

Ryan Pereverzoff soon got the Grizzlies’ second, scooping up a rebound from captain Tommy Bodkter’s initial shot to put the home team up 2-0 on a power play.

The Wranglers answered with a power play goal of their own with 8:10 left in the period.

The Grizzlies jumped ahead by two with 6:11 left in the first frame, putting pressure on Wranglers goalie Jakob Severson to go up 3-1 heading into the first intermission.

About halfway through the second period, the Wranglers got on the board again, with the goal going to Julien Dewey.

With 4:58 to go in the period, the Grizzlies were handed a two-minute penalty for having too many men on the ice as the play passed their bench during a shift change.

Straight off the face-off, the Grizzlies brought the puck into the Wranglers end quickly and Cody Flann slipped it past Severson for Revelstoke’s fourth goal of the game.

Revelstoke’s last goal of the game came courtesy of a well-aimed Matt Cedden rocket from the blue line as the puck hit the inside of the right post and bounced in.

The Grizzlies and Wranglers are now tied 1-1 in the Round 2 series.

The series moves to 100 Mile House for Games 3 and 4 Friday and Saturday night. Then, the teams will be back in Revelstoke for Game 5 Monday night.

NOTES: Revelstoke goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz was named the first star of the game. He stopped 37 of 39 shots. Second star was awarded to 100 Mile’s Julien Dewey, who scored for the visitors in the second period.

Revelstoke’s Cole Golden hits the ice. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 at the Revelstoke Forum on March 7 to even the KIJHL Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

100 Mile’s James Gordon scores the Wranglers’ first goal of the night in the first period. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 at the Revelstoke Forum on March 7 to even the KIJHL Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Joel Scrimbit passes the puck. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 at the Revelstoke Forum on March 7 to even the KIJHL Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

