Grizzlies could win Conference Final tonight

The Revelstoke Grizzlies could end Conference Finals tonight if they win. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

If the Grizzlies win tonight they will be Conference Final champions and move onto KIJHL finals.

Revelstoke won last night in Kelowna 5:1. The Grizzlies scored two goals in the first period and none in the second. Revelstoke continued to rally and scored another three in the third period. The chiefs managed to score one goal in the final period.

So far, the Grizzlies have won three games in the Conference Finals, while the Chiefs have two. Interestingly, neither team has won on home turf. Last weekend, the Grizzlies lost both games against the Chiefs at Revelstoke forum.

The winner between the Grizzlies and Chiefs will face the Kootenay Conference champions Kimberley Dynamiters.

The game tonight is in Revelstoke. If the Chiefs win, game seven will be tomorrow in Kelowna.

