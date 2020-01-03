Grizzlies defenceman named KIJHL star of the week

Rider McCallum was named one of the KIJHL stars of the week. (Matt Timmins photo)

Grizzlies defenceman Rider McCallum was named one of the three KIJHL stars this week after earning three points against the Columbia Valley Rockies on Dec. 31.

McCallum set up the opening goal in a 7-1 win and scored on the power-play to put the Grizzlies up 6-1. McCallum’s efforts helped the Grizzlies close out 2019 on a 10-game winning streak, said a news release from the KIJHL.

In 24 games, McCallum has four goals and 19 points in 24 games. His 19 points are a new career high after putting up 18 in 44 games last year.

The other stars this week were Ethan Fitzgerald of the Fernie Ghostriders as well as Riley Wallace of the Rockies.

