The Grizzlies’ Brenden Vulcano was named one of the KIJHL’s three stars. (Liam Harrap Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies’ defenceman named one of KIJHL’s three stars

Brenden Vulcano scored a hat trick on Friday night

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ defenceman Brenden Vulcano was name one of the KIJHL’s stars of the week this week alongside Simon Nemethy of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Kelowna Chiefs goalie Braeden Mitchell.

Vulcano scored a hat-trick, including the game-winning goals, and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Summerland Steam on Jan. 20.

“I thought my play against Summerland was probably one of my best games this season so far, both offensively and defensively. I think my teammates are a big reason for that with how well they were able to make some nice plays which I was able to capitalize on,” said Vulcano, in a news release.

“It was really good to get the three goals, but I’m just happy that it was enough for us to get the two points that night and the win.”

Vulcano now has eight goals and 18 points in 31 games played. He’s 10th on the Grizzlies in scoring this season.

