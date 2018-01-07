The Grizzlies celebrate a goal during second period KIJHL regular season action in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-2 at the Forum on Jan. 6, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies douse Heat in home victory

Revelstoke sits atop the conference with 51 points

The Revelstoke Grizzlies were off to a slow start Saturday night, but showed why they are at the top of the conference, beating the number-two Chase Heat 5-2 at home in the Forum.

Chase got on the board in the first frame with a shot from Colton Nikiforuk, making it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Grizzlies woke up in the second, scoring three unanswered goals to make it 3-1.

Ullar Wiatzka got the team started with a shorthanded goal at 15:41. Sho Takai followed that up with another shorthanded goal at 15:17. And with 3:15 left in the period, Ryan Pereverzoff added another power play goal.

Chase tried to bridge the gap early in the third frame, with Pat Brady getting the puck past Revelstoke goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz.

But with 7:44 left, Jordan Rea scored to make it 4-2.

Pereverzoff scored the final goal on an empy net.

The game attendance was 775.

The Grizzlies face the Kelowna Chiefs in their next game at home on Jan. 12.

 

Tommy Bodtker recovers his balance during first period KIJHL regular season action in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-2 at the Forum on Jan. 6, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Chase goalie Mathew Ens keeps his eye on the puck during first period KIJHL regular season action in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-2 at the Forum on Jan. 6, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Sho Takai celebrates a goal during second period KIJHL regular season action in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-2 at the Forum on Jan. 6, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz watches the puck during second period KIJHL regular season action in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-2 at the Forum on Jan. 6, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Grizzlies celebrate a goal during third period KIJHL regular season action in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 5-2 at the Forum on Jan. 6, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

