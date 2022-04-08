Grizzlies fall to Ice Hawks in Cyclone Taylor Cup opener

Revelstoke return to action today at 3:30 p.m. against the Langley Trappers

Brandon Weare was named the Grizzlies Player of the Game following his 20-save performance. (Garrett James Photography)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies opened their Cyclone Taylor Cup campaign with a tough 2-0 loss to the hosts of the tournament, the Delta Ice Hawks.

The Ice Hawks grabbed a two-goal lead through the first period with goals from Dominic Passalacqua-Main and Carson Merriman.

FINAL IN LADNER: Hawks 2, Grizzlies 0! Braedy Euerby opens the tournament with a shutout! Goals by Dominic Passalacqua-Main and Carson Merriman in the 1st period hold up for a solid win for the Hawks! Shots: 22-22 | #DeltaHawkey #CTC2022 pic.twitter.com/I5dPUgXgX6 — Delta Ice Hawks (@deltaicehawks) April 8, 2022

What followed was a tightly contested bout. Shots were at a premium for both sides and there was plenty of physicality between two teams unknown to each other.

During their regular season play in the PJHL, the Delta Ice Hawks were the most penalized team in their league, amassing 1288 penalty minutes for the season. That theme continued last night as the referees handed out nine infractions to the home team.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies were unable to capitalize on the Ice Hawks’ lack of discipline as they went scoreless in nine attempts on the power-play.

“We feel like we’ve got more in the tank,” said Revelstoke goalkeeper Brandon Weare in an interview with the KIJHL. “Wasn’t our greatest performance tonight.”

Weare was named the Grizzlies Player of the Game following his 20-save performance.

“I thought I played pretty well,” said Weare. “Made a couple nice saves, but, at the end of the day I wanna win, so gotta be better.”

The competition continues today (April 8) as the Revelstoke Grizzlies take on the Langley Trappers at 3:30 p.m., followed by the evening game between the Delta Ice Hawks and the Peninsula Panthers at 7 p.m.

