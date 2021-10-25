Grizzlies fans back after pandemic hiatus

The Revelstoke Grizzlies played their first regular season home game on Oct. 23, beating the Sicamous Eagles 3-1. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Stavros Koutsantonis scored the first goal of the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season on Oct. 23. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) Grizzlies fans high five the players as they get back on the ice for the second period, in their first home game of the regular season. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) 300 fans cheered on the Grizzlies in their first home game of the regular season. Pre-season games saw only 250 fans, however, provincial regulations allowed for 50 per cent capacity for the regular season. Fans wore masks when moving around, but not at their seats. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

The Revelstoke Grizzlies made their highly anticipated return to the Forum Saturday night to play in front of a dedicated local home crowd, after over a year and a half since the KIJHL was shut down due to Covid-19.

Despite the crowd not being quite as loud as during ski season with full capacity, 300 fans came out with great energy to support their team. The Grizzlies didn’t disappoint them skating hard for three periods to earn a tough victory.

Sicamous came to play right from the drop, determined not to let the emotion of the night for the home squad get in the way.

It looked like their size advantage might benefit them but the Grizzlies skill and speed worked to their advantage as the game progressed. The first period was even for a while with no goals and solid back and forth play by both teams. At 7:07 there were two big hits resulting in a Sicamous penalty for interference, but they killed it off with excellent defence resulting in only two shots on the power play for Revelstoke.

READ MORE: ‘You get out what you put in’: Revelstoke Grizzlies captain doing the work on and off the ice

At this point in the contest it appeared the Grizzlies were going to have take it up a notch if they were going to come out with a win.

At 12:58 the Grizzlies’ Howe was penalized for hooking, this was the Screaming Eagles chance to get on the scoreboard before going in for intermission.

The visiting squad had a good opportunity on a give and go feed to the left side of the net but lucky for the Revelstoke goalie he fanned on the shot barely touching the puck.

With about five minutes left the Grizzlies Bennett Kuhnlein made a terrific rush with only one defenceman to beat and got off a solid shot plus had a chance getting his own rebound.

This looked like the best opportunity for Revelstoke to score in the first period but they still came up.

A minute later Revelstoke’s Owen Chamberland created another good rush off the right side of the net trying to flip the puck back to his rushing teammate, but the Sicamous defenceman made a perfect block to prevent the scoring chance.

With under three minutes left a screaming Eagles penalty for charging gave the Grizzlies a great chance to score before the Zamboni came out but once again the home team was denied their first goal of the evening.

With just under a minute left Revelstoke’s Luke Aston was given a game misconduct for checking from behind which seemed like a borderline call since there was no injury to the Sicamous player.

Shots were 16-9 after one period.

There were eight penalties in the second period but no power play goals till shortly before intermission.

One of these infractions was a result of the Grizzlies Brandon Gallo skating in fast to lay a terrific hit on a Sicamous player but he just missed slamming the visitor into the boards by mere inches.

The screaming Eagles player was not pleased and he retaliated, getting a penalty.

During the power play, a Sicamous player got a short handed breakaway but couldn’t get off a good shot just dribbling the puck into goaltender Brandon Weare, who was outstanding all night.

With about 11 minutes left Brandon Gallo got the big hit he was looking for, cleanly laying out a Sicamous player who had his head down.

This got the crowd going which was perfect timing to coincide with a screaming Eagles penalty for slashing but again no goals were scored.

The Grizzlies power plays included some great passes and a few decent scoring chances but the home squad kept coming up empty on the scoresheet.

Revelstoke had the shot advantage halfway through the game at 25-13 dominating the offensive opportunities but they couldn’t get that first goal.

At this point in the contest it looked like a single score could be the game winner.

Gallo came up with his third crushing hit of the evening standing up a Sicamous rush right at the blue line preventing the visiting player from entering the zone.

Both players went down to the ice, with Brandon taking the worst of the collision, but he quickly rebounded, showing how tough his is for what looked like the smallest player on the ice.

Finally at 18:42, Revelstoke got the break they needed scoring on a shot from the point tipped in by Stavros Koutsantonis.

Sicamous was not going down easy though, they came out determined to tie the score and just 39 seconds into the final period caught Revelstoke off guard.

A few back and forth passes moving the goalie side to side in front of the net lead to the Eagles’ Butler eventually poking the puck in to even the score.

There was no more goals until 6:45 on a power play when the Grizzlies’ Brady Augot found a dribbling puck come his way at the left side of the net. He snapped a gorgeous shot to upper right corner for a perfect goal.

This got the crowd on their feet.

Soon after the Grizzlies created another good scoring opportunity on the left side of the net, missing tapping in the puck by inches.

At this point Revelstoke was being very aggressive in their play to get one more puck in the net to secure the win.

Finally at 18:25, Ethan Mattern locked in the victory with an open net goal sending the Forum into a frenzy celebrating the win.

Despite so many new players on the Grizzlies, it appears like we have an exciting fast paced team to follow this hockey season.

READ MORE: KIJHL launches app featuring real-time game scores

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKIJHLRevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies