Grizzlies fighting for top spot in division

In second by two points

The Revelstoke Grizzlies continue to fight for the top spot in the division.

The Junior B club is currently in second place within the Doug Birks Division of the KIJHL, two points back from first-place Chase Heat.

The Grizzlies are 18-5-2-3 with 41 points over 28 games, while the Heat are 21-11-0-1 with 43 points over 33 games.

The third-place team, the 100-Mile Wranglers are almost 10 points back with a 15-13-3-0 record and 33 points over 31 games.

The Grizzlies won their last game against 100 Mile 3-1 in 100 Mile House and don’t have any games until Dec. 29 in Sicamous against the last-place Eagles.

Their next home game is Dec. 31 against the Kamloops Storm at 7 p.m.

