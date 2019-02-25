The Revelstoke Grizzlies played Sicamous on Saturday night in their final game of the regular season. Playoffs begin this week. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies’ first playoff game Tuesday in Revelstoke

After the regular season the Revelstoke Grizzlies finished first in the Doug Birks Division of the KIJHL.

They played three games last week to make up for games cancelled earlier in the season.

They beat 100 Mile House 8-1 on Monday, lost to the Kelowna Chiefs 3-2 on Friday and beat Sicamous at home on Saturday, 3-1.

In round 1 of the playoffs, Revelstoke will meet Kamloops in a best of seven series.

Game 1 will be Feb. 26 Revelstoke 7 p.m.

Game 2 Feb. 27 Revelstoke 7 p.m.

Game 3 Mar. 1 Kamloops 7:15 p.m.

Game 4 Mar. 2 Kamloops 7:15 p.m.

Game 5 Mar. 4 Revelstoke 7 p.m. (if required)

Game 6 Mar. 5 Kamloops 7 p.m. (if required)

Game 7 Mar. 6 Revelstoke 7 p.m. (if required)

Doors open 6pm at the Revelstoke Forum on game days.

At the end of the regular season Ethan Schaeffer lead the team with 28 goals, Tommy Bodtker has the most assists, at 41 and Jon Vandermolen had 170 penalty minutes.

If the Grizzlies win the first round of the playoffs they will advance to the Division final. After that is the conference final followed by the KIJHL Championship. If they win the league championship they will go to the Cyclone Taylor Cup to battle for the provincial Jr. B hockey title.

 

Grizzlies’ captain Tommy Bodtker accepts the KIJHL Doug Birks Division Regular Season championship banner. The Grizzlies’ meet Kamloops in the first round of playoffs starting this week. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

