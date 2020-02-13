Grizzlies goalie KIJHL star for second time

Revelstoke Grizzlies goalie Noah Desouza earned the KIJHL’s third star this week.

It’s the second time Desouza has been recognized by Hot in the KI this season.

Desousa made 43 of 44 saves in two wins against the Kamloops Storm (2-0 victory – earned game star) and North Okanagan Knights (12-1).

He had a .977 save percentage to go with a sparkling 0.50 goals against average.

In 25 games this season, the Erie, Col., native has 19 wins with five shutouts to go with a 1.82 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.

READ MORE: Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

Sicamous Eagles rookie Jaxon Danilec has earned the first star for a second consecutive week.

The Prince George native sealed his selection with a two-goal, five-point night against the Kamloops Storm (7-4 win) on Feb. 9. On Feb. 7, Danilec had a three-point performance against the 100 Mile House Wranglers (7-3 loss). He was named a game-star in both matches.

“Having eight points in two games for me has been a really big accomplishment. I have just been trying to play my best each game to give us the best chance we possibly can to make playoffs,” says Danilec. “I just played my game making sure I shot as much as possible and setting up my teammates to make sure that I am doing everything I can. My defensive game has been really good too. I am just trying to do everything I can in all aspects of the game to make me and my team better.”

Danilec says he feels he’s been performing very well lately and it’s “some of the best hockey I have ever played.” He has recently been practising with the B.C. Hockey League’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks, which has been a positive experience. Danilec credits his teammates and coach Tyler Gunn for his success and how the team has come together.

Danilec leads the Eagles in scoring with 55 points in 41 games.

READ MORE: KIJHL rookie goalies proving tough for shooters

Creston Valley Thunder Cats captain and defenceman Andrew Clark earned the second star with a five-point effort in three games. Clark started the week with a two-goal, three-point performance against the Golden Rockets that earned him a game-star.

He added another two assists against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in a 3-3 final.

“It was nice to be able to help my team succeed throughout the three games,” he says. “We are pressing pretty hard to be as high as we can be in the standings heading into playoffs so being a part of my teams success means a lot.”

Clark feels good about his play, especially because he has been consistent. The second half has been good for him and the Thunder Cats. Clark is second on the Thunder Cats in points with 33 in 43 games.

 

