Brenden Vulcano celebrates the Grizzlies’ win against the Kamloops Storm Feb. 29 in game two of the KIJHL playoffs. They went on to win games three and four in Kamloops March 2 and 3. (Matt Timmins photography)

Grizzlies headed to round two of the playoffs

They are division champs

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are moving on to the the Kootenay conference championship after winning the first round of the playoffs against the Kamloops Storm.

The Grizzlies won the first two games at home, 6-0 and 5-2, over the weekend and continued their winning streak on the road, winning 3-1 on March 2 and 2-1 on March 3.

READ MORE: Grizzlies up two in KIJHL playoffs with game three tonight

On March 2, the Storm scored first, on a powerplay, with less than four minutes left on the clock. Two minutes later Revelstoke answered with a goal by Raymond Speerbrecker, assisted by Carter Anderson.

There were no goals scored in the second period.

In the third, Rider McCallum netted goal number two for the Grizzlies, on a powerplay, with an assist by Brandon Kasdorf. Four minutes later, with just over three left in the game, Sam Petruch scored a short-handed goal for the Grizzlies, assisted by Dalton Irvine.

There were 18 penatlies between the two teams and goalie Noah Desouza saved 14 shots. The Kamloops goalie Ethan Paulin-Hatch saved 28 shots.

Game 4 of the series saw zero goals in the first period and only two penalities total.

The Grizzlies’ Anderson put the first puck in the net of the night, unassisted, with 17:08 left on the clock.

In the second there were six penalties awarded.

In the third period, the Storm answered back, but almost 40 seconds later, the Grizzlies took the lead back, with a goal by Nathan Cohen-Wallis, assisted by Irvine.

There were seven penalties awarded in the third period.

Desouza saved 17 shots, and Paulin-Hatch saved 42.

The Grizzlies will play for the conference title against either the North Okanagan Knights or the Kelowna Chiefs. At the moment the Chiefs are ahead 3-1 in the series with game five March 5.

On the otherside of the playoff bracket, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks have advanced to the Kootenay conference final. They will play either the Kimberley Dynamiters or the Creston Valley Thunder Cats. At the moment Kimberley is ahead 3-1 in the series, with game five March 5.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Grizzlies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Just Posted

110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

The avalanche of 1910 is still Canada’s worst avalanche disaster

Grizzlies headed to round two of the playoffs

They are division champs

Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says skiing in the backcountry is ‘spicy out there right now’

Revelstoke nordic skier competes at Nordic Junior World Championship

It was the first time Elizabeth Elliot has competed at Worlds

Paddling through life

Pehowich is a mother, business owner, basketball coach and paddleboarder

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Tree crashes into Lumby home

Tuesday night’s storm knocked out power throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap

Employ program wakes up North Okanagan youth to opportunties

Community Futures of North Okanagan now accepting intakes for 16-30 year olds

Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

Fentanyl, meth, cash seized from local hotel room linked to probe

Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse set for trial

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Most Read