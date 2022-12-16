Grizzlies look to earn one more win before holiday break

The Revelstoke Grizzlies head to Sicamous tonight to take on the Eagles

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will look to grab one last win before the holiday break tonight on the road in Sicamous.

Last time out, the Grizzlies put themselves back in the win column after a tightly contested 3-2 victory over the Chase Heat on Tuesday (Dec. 13) night. Revelstoke defenceman Kaleb West grabbed the game-winning goal in the third period to snap their two-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies are still maintaining a strong hold on first place in the Doug Birks Division with 41 points, 9 points ahead of the second place Sicamous Eagles.

They’ll have a chance to extend that lead tonight against the Eagles at Sicamous & District Recreation Centre, however, a win may not be easy to come by. The Eagles have been excellent at home so far this season, with 10 of their 14 wins coming on home ice.

Keep an eye on Tyler Burke in this one. The Eagles forward netted two hat-tricks last week, and has 19 points in 15 games since joining Sicamous.

After tonight, the Grizzlies will take a much-needed break before returning to the ice on Dec. 30 to take on the Heat in Chase.

KIJHLRevelstoke Grizzlies