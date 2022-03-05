Grizzlies mount third period comeback to win game one over Kamloops

Game two goes tonight at 7 p.m. at the Revelstoke Forum

The Revelstoke Grizzlies scored twice in the third period to propel them to a 3-2 game-one win against the Kamloops Storm to start the second round of the KIJHL playoffs on Friday night (March 4).

Revelstoke controlled most of the play in the first period outshooting Kamloops 15-6 but it was scoreless after one.

It wasn’t until the 11:17 mark of the second period when Will McPhee scored his first of the postseason on the powerplay with a wrist shot from the point.

Just a minute and 47 seconds later, on a six-on-five delayed penalty situation, Peyton Kelly scored to tie the game for Kamloops. The puck went in and out of the net so fast that the ref originally said no goal but the linesman confirmed it was a good goal.

Almost halfway through the second period, Kamloops took advantage of a Porter Trevelyan penalty as Cole Senum gave Kamloops a 2-1 lead.

Revelstoke returned the favour a couple minutes later as Luke Aston scored a powerplay goal to tie the game at two. It was his third goal of the postseason.

Less than a minute later, Revelstoke would retake the lead and not look back as Owen Chamberland scored his third of the playoffs to give them a 3-2 lead.

Brandon Weare got the win as he made 28 saves. Revelstoke out-shot Kamloops 41-30.

With the win, the Grizzlies lead the series 1-0. Game two is set for tonight (Saturday, March 5) at the Revelstoke Forum. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Junior B HockeyKIJHLRevelstoke Grizzlies