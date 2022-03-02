Grizzlies off to second round after emphatic win, sweep over Sicamous

Revelstoke will play Chase or Kamloops in the second round

Revelstoke celebrates a goal in the first round against Sicamous (Photo - Matt Timmins)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are off to the second round of the KIJHL playoffs after completing the sweep of the Sicamous Eagles by winning 7-3 last night (March 1).

Ronin Pursh got the scoring starting, scoring a powerplay goal in the first period.

The Grizzlies scored three more goals in the second period to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Goals came from Bennett Kuhnlein, Cole Berg, and Carson Reinson.

Sicamous got on the board just 37 seconds into the third as Hayden Fast found the back of the net on the power play to make it 4-1. Grizzlies Jacob Smith got a powerplay goal of his own a couple of minutes later to make it 5-1. In back-and-forth action, Tayce Miller scored less than two minutes later to bring Sicamous back within three.

Revelstoke went on to put the game away as they got goals from Luke Aston and Owen Chamberland to make it 7-2.

Jack Ticknor scored with 10 seconds left for Sicamous.

Jozef Kuchalso made 15 saves in the win. Revelstoke outshot Sicamous 36-18.

The Grizzlies outscored the Eagles 19-8 in the four-game series.

Revelstoke will take on the winner of the Kamloops Storm-Chase Heat series, which is tied at three with game seven going tonight (March 2) at McArthur Park Arena in Kamloops.

The schedule for the second-round series is to be announced.

READ MORE: Interior Health to transition away from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

READ MORE: Hanging up: Salmon Arm’s last payphone going out of service

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B HockeyKIJHLRevelstoke GrizzliesSalmon ArmSicamous