Grizzlies one win away from the third round after Tuesday’s win over Kamloops

The Grizzlies will return to the Revelstoke Forum for game five on Thursday (Mar. 10)

Brady Augot crowding the net against the Kamloops Storm on Tuesday (Mar. 8) night. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are knocking at the door of the third round of the playoffs after last night’s tight win over the Kamloops Storm, taking a 3-1 series lead.

The Grizzlies downed the Storm in a tight contest, grabbing the 2-1 victory at McArthur Park Arena on Tuesday (Mar. 8).

Harrison Ewert of the Kamloops Storm racing down the ice. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

The game was tied 1-1 at the halfway mark of the third period before Carson Reinson scored the go-ahead goal for Revelstoke.

Grizzlies shot-stopper Brandon Weare made 24 saves on way to the win.

A number of devoted Grizzlies fans made the trip from Revelstoke to Kamloops to cheer on the away team.

Both teams will have a day of before the all-important game five at the Revelstoke Forum on Thursday (Mar. 10).

Brandon Weare staving off Storm forward Jayden Russel’s attempts to deflect a shot into the net. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

