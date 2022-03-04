Jake Wallace celebrates a goal against the Kamloops Storm earlier this season. (Matt Timmins/Revelstoke Grizzlies)

Grizzlies open up round two against Kamloops tonight

The Revelstoke Grizzlies defeated the Sicamous Eagles in the first round

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will battle the Kamloops Storm tonight in the opening game of their KIJHL second-round series.

Revelstoke Forum is the venue for the faceoff between the top two teams in the Doug Birks division. Revelstoke ended their season with a whopping 31-9-1-1 record for 64 points, while Kamloops finished four points behind with a record of 28-10-3-1.

It has been very different starts to the postseason for the two squads, however. Revelstoke cruised through the first round against the Sicamous Eagles in four straight games, including a pair of lopsided victories in a 6-1 game three and a 7-3 game four.

Kamloops, meanwhile, went the full seven games against the Chase Heat, finally closing out the series in triple overtime on Mar. 2. The Storm will have just a two-day break, while the Grizzlies have not played since Feb. 26.

Collin Kozijn leads the Grizzlies in scoring during the playoffs with a goal and four assists.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7 p.m. A busy schedule follows with a return to Revelstoke Forum the following night with the same start time.

Games three and four will be played at McArthur Park Arena in Kamloops. If necessary, games five and seven would take place in Revelstoke, while Kamloops would get game six.

The winner of the series will meet either the Osoyoos Coyotes or Summerland Steam in the KIJHL semifinal.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
