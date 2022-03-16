Grizzlies pummel Coyotes in convincing Game 1 victory

The Grizzlies came out of the gates hot in game one of their series against the Coyotes on Tuesday (Mar. 15), netting a flurry of unanswered goals in the first period to grab an early lead which they would hold.
Revelstoke took a 1-0 lead in the Okanagan Conference Final over Osoyoos with last night’s commanding 5-1 win.
Revelstoke forward Ronin Pusch found the back of the net twice to bring his post-season goal total to 5, and leads all Grizzlies skaters with 9 points.
Once again, Grizzlies goaltender Brandon Weare was excellent in the victory, making 21 saves. Weare leads all KIJHL shot-stoppers in wins (8) and save percentage (0.955%) through the playoffs so far.
Osoyoos goaltender Kenneth Marquart was pulled in the second period after allowing 5 goals on just 17 shots.
The Grizzlies remain in Osoyoos to play game two of their series against the Coyotes tonight at the Sun Bowl Arena.
