Revelstoke Grizzlies vs Osoyoos Coyotes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies pummel Coyotes in convincing Game 1 victory

Revelstoke kicked off Okanagan Conference Final in Osoyoos on Tuesday (Mar. 16)

The Grizzlies came out of the gates hot in game one of their series against the Coyotes on Tuesday (Mar. 15), netting a flurry of unanswered goals in the first period to grab an early lead which they would hold.

Revelstoke took a 1-0 lead in the Okanagan Conference Final over Osoyoos with last night’s commanding 5-1 win.

Revelstoke forward Ronin Pusch found the back of the net twice to bring his post-season goal total to 5, and leads all Grizzlies skaters with 9 points.

Once again, Grizzlies goaltender Brandon Weare was excellent in the victory, making 21 saves. Weare leads all KIJHL shot-stoppers in wins (8) and save percentage (0.955%) through the playoffs so far.

Osoyoos goaltender Kenneth Marquart was pulled in the second period after allowing 5 goals on just 17 shots.

The Grizzlies remain in Osoyoos to play game two of their series against the Coyotes tonight at the Sun Bowl Arena.

