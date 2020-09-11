The Grizzlies vs. Wranglers game on Dec. 14 was rough, with six penalties in the first period and 15 in the second, including two game misconducts, one for Grizzlies Aiden Cornell and one for Khale Skinner. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies to play Sicamous and Golden in first round of KIJHL’s return to ice

The league has been separated into cohorts in order to abide by COVID-19 restrictions

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will be back in the arena in November in a season that has been modified to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

“The players are chomping at the bit for the puck drop,” said Ryan Parent, head coach and general manager for the team.

The 2019/2020 season was cut short in March due to the pandemic. The Grizzlies were in the middle of a playoff series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, tied with one win a piece in the Doug Birks Division finals.

READ MORE: A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

Fans will have to watch online instead of in person, however, the games will now be streamed on HockeyTV, which means the price to watch is more affordable and the quality is better, said Parent.

The first 12 games in the season will be against either the Sicamous Eagles or the Golden Rockets, as the three teams are in a cohort.

“It will be like a play-off series,” predicted Parent. “It will create some rivalries.”

After a two-week break around Christmas, the cohort will change and the team will play others.

Each team in the KIJHL is scheduled to play 30 games, whereas last year the Grizzlies played 49 regular season games. Parent said the playoff schedule hasn’t been decided yet.

Without fans in the area, the team will be getting creative with fundraising efforts, Parent said. Adding that local sponsors have continued their support so far.

The team has been registered as a not-for-profit society this year which also allows them more flexibility with fundraising, said Parent.

“We hope the province will allow spectators eventually.”

The season will also be different for high school students on the team as Parent said many will continue to study online with their hometown high schools instead of transferring to Revelstoke Secondary School.

The team is still looking for billet homes to host players, email grizzlybillets@gmail.com.

Veterans returning this year include Revelstoke locals Matt Cadden and Raymond Speerbrecker, as well as Jordan Kohlman, Brendan Vulcano, Cash Sawchyn and goalie Noah Desouza.

Parent said some of the new skaters from last year are returning and he is excited for the new crop of recruits.

Though he took the year off last season, Parent is back in the head coach position after Lukas Lomicky accepted a job as an assistant coach for the Prince George Spruce Kings in the BCHL.

READ MORE: KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KIJHLRevelstoke Grizzlies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool making NFL debut on Monday Night Football

Just Posted

Grizzlies to play Sicamous and Golden in first round of KIJHL’s return to ice

The league has been separated into cohorts in order to abide by COVID-19 restrictions

Prescribed burn in Mt. Revelstoke National Park ignited today

Smoke will be visible from the city and the Trans Canada Highway

City awards contract for slope stabilization project in Revelstoke

There will be a detour on 3rd St. West for a few weeks this fall

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Budget challenge No. 2, Frugal Fall

Starting Sept. 1 and ending Nov. 30, I will spend only $50 a week outside of bills

Local knowledge holders needed to help Revelstoke teachers

Do you know about the natural world surrounding the city?

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Possible COVID-19 exposure at private party in downtown Kelowna hotel

A private party held at Hotel Zed on Sept. 7 may have exposed several people to COVID-19

Shuswap Lake algae bloom dissipating

According to the watershed council less algae can be seen, still no risk to public.

COVID-19 prompts Summerland railway to cancel operations

Kettle Valley Steam Railway will not hold Christmas trains this year

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

Most Read