Grizzlies to play Sicamous and Golden in first round of KIJHL’s return to ice

The league has been separated into cohorts in order to abide by COVID-19 restrictions

The Grizzlies vs. Wranglers game on Dec. 14 was rough, with six penalties in the first period and 15 in the second, including two game misconducts, one for Grizzlies Aiden Cornell and one for Khale Skinner. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will be back in the arena in November in a season that has been modified to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

“The players are chomping at the bit for the puck drop,” said Ryan Parent, head coach and general manager for the team.

The 2019/2020 season was cut short in March due to the pandemic. The Grizzlies were in the middle of a playoff series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers, tied with one win a piece in the Doug Birks Division finals.

READ MORE: A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

Fans will have to watch online instead of in person, however, the games will now be streamed on HockeyTV, which means the price to watch is more affordable and the quality is better, said Parent.

The first 12 games in the season will be against either the Sicamous Eagles or the Golden Rockets, as the three teams are in a cohort.

“It will be like a play-off series,” predicted Parent. “It will create some rivalries.”

After a two-week break around Christmas, the cohort will change and the team will play others.

Each team in the KIJHL is scheduled to play 30 games, whereas last year the Grizzlies played 49 regular season games. Parent said the playoff schedule hasn’t been decided yet.

Without fans in the area, the team will be getting creative with fundraising efforts, Parent said. Adding that local sponsors have continued their support so far.

The team has been registered as a not-for-profit society this year which also allows them more flexibility with fundraising, said Parent.

“We hope the province will allow spectators eventually.”

The season will also be different for high school students on the team as Parent said many will continue to study online with their hometown high schools instead of transferring to Revelstoke Secondary School.

The team is still looking for billet homes to host players, email grizzlybillets@gmail.com.

Veterans returning this year include Revelstoke locals Matt Cadden and Raymond Speerbrecker, as well as Jordan Kohlman, Brendan Vulcano, Cash Sawchyn and goalie Noah Desouza.

Parent said some of the new skaters from last year are returning and he is excited for the new crop of recruits.

Though he took the year off last season, Parent is back in the head coach position after Lukas Lomicky accepted a job as an assistant coach for the Prince George Spruce Kings in the BCHL.

READ MORE: KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KIJHLRevelstoke Grizzlies