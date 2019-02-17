Grizzlies win against North Okanagan Knights

Three more games until the playoffs

The Grizzlies won their last regular season home game on Saturday night, 3-1 against the North Okanagan Knights.

Rider McCallum scored the first goal of the game less than three minutes into the first period, assisted by Josh Irvine and Ethan Schaeffer.

Thirteen minutes later the Knights answered back, with an unassisted goal by Cameron McKenzie.

The Grizzlies’ killed three penalties in the first period.

Schaeffer scored Revelstoke’s second goal of the night five minutes into the second period, assisted by Carter Anderson and Irvine.

He also scored a third goal five minutes later, solidifying the Grizzlies’ lead, assisted by Anderson and Caleb Rausch.

The Grizzlies’ killed two penalties in the second period.

There were no goals scored in the third period despite the Grizzlies’ having three powerplays.

The Grizzlies play 100 Mile House on Feb. 18, the Kelowna Chiefs on Feb. 22 and the Sicamous Eagles on Feb. 23 before heading to their first round of playoffs.

 

Fans from near and far cheered on the Grizzlies Saturday night. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Grizzlies won their final regular season home game on Saturday against the North Okanagan Knights. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Dancing to Hey Baby, fans celebrate another goal by the Grizzlies. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

Just Posted

Grizzlies win against North Okanagan Knights

Three more games until the playoffs

Every life matters: the world needs more compassion and empathy

Revelstoke local says education and technology is great but we can’t lose what it means to be human

Fundraiser started for mother who had stroke while visiting Central Okanagan family

Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce Nanakeain and grandsons when she had a stroke

Revelstoke’s draft budget would mean a 4.9 per cent property tax increase

Revelstoke city council will present their draft budget for public feedback in… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s Project Prom continues with new volunteer

Amber Hart has taken over the project from her mom

B.C. students win Great Waters Challenge video contest

Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize

Okanagan College professor awarded for promoting financial literacy

Leigh Sindlinger received a Distinguished Service Award for inspiring financial literacy in youth

Poll: What do you think of Family Day weekend’s move?

Until this year, Family Day has fallen on the second Monday in February

B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

Brayden Kuroda won the event with a combined score of 121.65.

Cabinet likely to extend deadline to reconsider Trans Mountain pipeline

The can’t decide the pipeline’s fate until a new round of consultations with Indigenous communities

B.C. government provides $75,000 towards salmon study

Study looks at abundance and health of Pacific salmon in Gulf of Alaska

Murdered and missing honoured at Stolen Sisters Memorial March in B.C.

‘We come together to make change within the systems in our society’

UBC researchers develop inexpensive tool to test drinking water

The tricoder can test for biological contamination in real-time

Disgraced ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison

He was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017

Most Read