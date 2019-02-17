Grizzlies win against North Okanagan Knights

Three more games until the playoffs

The Grizzlies won their last regular season home game on Saturday night, 3-1 against the North Okanagan Knights.

Rider McCallum scored the first goal of the game less than three minutes into the first period, assisted by Josh Irvine and Ethan Schaeffer.

Thirteen minutes later the Knights answered back, with an unassisted goal by Cameron McKenzie.

The Grizzlies’ killed three penalties in the first period.

Schaeffer scored Revelstoke’s second goal of the night five minutes into the second period, assisted by Carter Anderson and Irvine.

He also scored a third goal five minutes later, solidifying the Grizzlies’ lead, assisted by Anderson and Caleb Rausch.

The Grizzlies’ killed two penalties in the second period.

There were no goals scored in the third period despite the Grizzlies’ having three powerplays.

The Grizzlies play 100 Mile House on Feb. 18, the Kelowna Chiefs on Feb. 22 and the Sicamous Eagles on Feb. 23 before heading to their first round of playoffs.

Fans from near and far cheered on the Grizzlies Saturday night. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Grizzlies won their final regular season home game on Saturday against the North Okanagan Knights. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)