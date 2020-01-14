Grizzlies win one lose one last weekend

Fernie watches as Revelstoke gets the puck. The game was Saturday night at the Revelstoke Forum. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke Grizzlies dropped a 4-1 decision to Fernie on Sunday. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke lost against Fernie 1:4. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke lost against Fernie 1:4. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) “Pass here. I’m open”. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

By Andy G Siegel

Special to the Revelstoke Review

Last Friday, the Grizzlies played a tough game against the Summerland Steam at the Revelstoke Forum coming away with a 6-3 win.

The first goal of the night was scored at 13:57 of the first period by Brendan Vulcano.

Shortly after, Kole Christensson followed up Volcano’s goal with one of his own to stake Revelstoke to a 2-0 lead.

Building on that two-goal lead, the Grizzlies put a third one in the net before the end of the first period.

In the second period, the shots on net were 25-10 with the game on the verge of getting out of reach for Summerland.

But the Steam got on the scoresheet with a goal at the 16:02 mark of the period.

At the midway point of the second there were a few really hard but solid clean checks at center ice as both teams knew the next goal could be key.

With 7:30 left in the second period, shots were 30-13 for the home team as the Summerland goaltender withstood the barrage of shots to keep his team in the game.

But the Grizzlies restored their two goal lead taking a 3-1 lead on the second goal of the game by Vulcano.

At 4:26 of the second period, a scuffle broke out in the Grizzlies goal crease which resulted in off-setting penalties, but fans were disappointed in the beer garden that no fights broke out.

Shots at end of the second were 37-17 with Revelstoke, in command of the game at this point.

But Summerland started a push at the outset of the third period, as Summerland’s Liam McLaren scored at 19:42 to cut the deficit to one goal.

At 14:07, the Grizzlies reestablished a two-goal lead on the hat trick marker by Volcano, assisted by Finn Withey and Cody Flann.

At 10:34, on a gorgeous feed from the right point to the left side of the goal for a picture perfect one-timer, Sam Petruch scored on assists from Volcano and Gerrit Lindhout to open up a three-goal lead.

Summerland did answer back at the 9:48 mark of the period as Austin O’Neil scored with an assist from McLare, while the home crowd was still singing “Hey Baby” to celebrate Revelstoke’s previous goal.

There was no more scoring in the game, but the physical play continued, with Summerland’s Morey Babakaiff bodychecking one of the Grizzlies from behind in front of the penalty box.

Cody Flann responded by giving Babakaiff a whack across back of the knees with his stick. That led to a skirmish where some punches were thrown but nobody opted to drop the gloves.

But the winning streak was shortlived as the Grizzlies dropped a 4-1 decision to Fernie on Sunday, just the team’s fourth loss of the season. Revelstoke’s loss to Fernie ended a 13 game win streak. The last game they lost was against 100 Mile in November.

Revelstoke continues to lead the Doug Birks Division of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference, seven points ahead of second-place Chase Heat.

