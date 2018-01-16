Josh Irvine hangs in the air while battling for the puck during a regular season KIJHL game against the Kelowna Chiefs in Revelstoke on Jan. 13, 2018. The Grizzlies won 5-4 in OT. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies win OT thriller

Beat Kelowna Chiefs 5-4 at the Forum

With just over 10 minutes to go in the game, the Grizzlies were down by two. It was starting to look like the home team’s six-game winning streak would snap.

But with exactly 10 minutes left in the period, Josh Irvine got the Grizzlies within one of the visiting Kelowna Chiefs.

And with 4:12 to go, captain Tommy Bodtker scored the game-tying goal to force overtime.

With Ryan Bedard in the box for a high stick, the Grizzlies started the OT period down a man.

But they held on and Ullar Wiatzka scored his first of the night to give the Grizzlies the win 5-4.

The game’s other Grizzlies goals came from Jordan Rea, and Josh Irvine (2).

With the win, the Grizzlies are tied for third place in the KIJHL with 53 points. They’re at the top of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference and the Doug Birks Division.

The Grizzlies host the 100 Mile Wranglers for back-to-back games on Jan. 19 and 20 at the Forum.

It will be their third and fourth games at home on a six-game home stand.

 

Tommy Bodtker celebrates after scoring the game-tying goal late in the third period. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz makes a save during a regular season KIJHL game against the Kelowna Chiefs in Revelstoke on Jan. 13, 2018. The Grizzlies won 5-4 in OT. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

From left, David Lenzin hugs captain Tommy Bodtker after the Grizzlies scored the game-tying goal late in the third period. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

