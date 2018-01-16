Grizzlies win OT thriller

With just over 10 minutes to go in the game, the Grizzlies were down by two. It was starting to look like the home team’s six-game winning streak would snap.
But with exactly 10 minutes left in the period, Josh Irvine got the Grizzlies within one of the visiting Kelowna Chiefs.
And with 4:12 to go, captain Tommy Bodtker scored the game-tying goal to force overtime.
With Ryan Bedard in the box for a high stick, the Grizzlies started the OT period down a man.
But they held on and Ullar Wiatzka scored his first of the night to give the Grizzlies the win 5-4.
The game’s other Grizzlies goals came from Jordan Rea, and Josh Irvine (2).
.@RevelstokeGriz1 tied for third in the KIJHL after winning Friday game against Kelowna. Will host 100 Mile for back to back games this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HuHtiG1TDH
— Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) January 16, 2018
With the win, the Grizzlies are tied for third place in the KIJHL with 53 points. They’re at the top of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference and the Doug Birks Division.
The Grizzlies host the 100 Mile Wranglers for back-to-back games on Jan. 19 and 20 at the Forum.
It will be their third and fourth games at home on a six-game home stand.
