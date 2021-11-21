Grizzlies win two on the road

Their next home game is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 23

So far this season the Grizzlies have beat Sicamous 3-1 in the regular season home opener and again 6-2 in Sicamous. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Knights and the Eagles last week.

Following a big win against the Osoyoos Coyotes at home on Nov. 12, the Grizzlies went on the road to Enderby on the 13th and Sicamous on on 16th.

The Grizzlies beat the Knights 3-0.

There were no goals in the first period or second period.

Collin Kozijn scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Kaleb West and Spencer Macdonald. Eleven minutes later Carter Bettensen scored a powerplay goal, assisted by Brandon Kasdorf and Cole Berg.

With just over a minute left on the clock, Porter Trevelyan, assisted by Bettenson and Owen Chamberland, hit the empty net.

A few days later, against the Eagles, the Grizzlies won 6-2.

Kasdorf scored the first goal of the game assisted by West, less than two minutes into the first period.

At the end of the first, with less than two minutes left on the clock, Luke Aston scored the Grizzlies’ second goal, assisted by Will McPhee and Jacob Smith.

Sicamous answered three minutes into the second period with a goal by Johnny Lopez, assisted by Zach Vaillancourt.

Just 22 seconds later, the Eagles scored another goal, by Alex Smith, assisted by Chaz Sylvestre and Lopez.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the third period, but the Grizzlies netted four goals: Kasdorf, Trevelyan assisted by Tyden McWillis, Smith assisted by Kozijn and Smith assisted by Macdonald.

The Grizzlies are playing Tuesday, Nov. 23 at home followed by a game in Chase on the 27 and the last game in November on Nov. 28 in Sicamous.

