Revelstoke’s Cody Flann scores a short-handed goal in the second period to put the home team up 4-2. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 at the Revelstoke Forum on March 7 to even the KIJHL Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1. After four games, the series is tied 2-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies, Wranglers return to Revelstoke tied 2-2

Doug Birks Division series still ‘anybody’s game’, says Revelstoke head coach

Revelstoke Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Parent says the Doug Birks Division Final series is still anybody’s game.

The KIJHL Round 2 playoff series between the Grizzlies and the 100 Mile House Wranglers returns to Revelstoke Monday night tied 2-2.

The Grizzlies, with home ice advantage in the match-up, lost their first game to a well-rested Wranglers squad (they won their first-round meeting with the Chase Heat 4-0, while Revelstoke’s series with the Kamloops Storm dragged to six games with four of them going into OT) at home 4-1.

Revelstoke came back with renewed focus in Game 2 to win 5-2 before heading off to 100 Mile for a two-game road trip. They lost Game 3 4-3, but won last night 7-4.

“That’s what we wanted going down there,” said Parent. “I thought we competed the right way.”

The right way for Revelstoke means following their game plan consistently during each match.

Game 4’s win was a team effort, with five Grizzlies scoring the seven goals. Defenceman Nii Noi Tetteh, who has played five games this season contributed two goals.

“As he plays he gets better,” said Parent, noting that Tetteh keeps his play simple, nothing too fancy. “He’s helping us win games.”

Tetteh is the team’s top scorer in the playoffs, with five goals in the post season.

In the win last night, two goals came from captain Tommy Bodkter, while assistant captains Ullar Wiatzka and Joel Scrimbit each picked up a goal, and Dylan McNeil, back in the lineup for the first time this series, also logged a goal.

Ryan Pereverzoff (2), Jordan Rea, Cody Flann, Matt Cadden, Jordan Robertson (2), Wiatzka and Bodkter (2) also contributed with assists.

Revelstoke goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz has been playing well throughout the playoffs. He’s started in all 10 games and is ranked third among the goalies still fighting for the KIJHL title with a goals against average of 2.32. Kimberley Dynamiters’ Cody Campbell is in the top spot with 1.74 and the Nelson Leafs’ Josh Williams is second with 2.28.

“Our guys believe in him,” said Parent of Sambrielaz. “It’s easy to play in front of a guy that you know gets it done.”

The Grizzlies will be looking to stick to their game plan tomorrow night and Parent is hoping for another game in front of a packed Forum crowd.

“100 Mile is not a team that’s going to give it to you,” he said. “You’re going to have to earn it.”

The winner of the series will take on either the Kelowna Chiefs or the Osoyoos Coyotes, which are tied 2-2.

In the Kootenay Conference, the Kimberley Dynamiters lead their series with the Columbia Valley Rockets 3-1 and the Nelson Leafs lead the Castlegar Rebels 3-1.

Revelstoke’s Game 5 is Monday night with puck drop at 7 p.m. Game 6 is in 100 Mile House on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Game 7, if needed, will take place in Revelstoke Wednesday at 7 p.m.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden
Next story
Revelstoke Grizzlies head coach named the best in the KIJHL

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies head coach named the best in the KIJHL

Ryan Parent recognized as KIJHL Coach of the Year

Grizzlies, Wranglers return to Revelstoke tied 2-2

Doug Birks Division series still ‘anybody’s game’, says Revelstoke head coach

Glimpses of the Past

From riverbank protection in 1898 to the Grizzlies winning the KIJHL title in 1998

March 7 Editorial Cartoon

Drawn by Rob Buchanan

City to receive $5 million from federal government to upgrade intersection at Fourth, Townley and Victoria

The City also received about $168,000 to update Official Community Action Plan

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

NDP leader Singh greeted with enthusiasm in Penticton

Jagmeet Singh’s JagMeet and Greet rally was attended by about 150 people on Friday

Reward for information on man missing at Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to recovery

‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

Businesses, non-profits, local governments are feeling the pinch of payroll tax

B.C.’s Manuel Osborne-Paradis finishes fifth in super-G at World Cup

Osborne-Paradis was just .11 off a podium finish

Rebel yell: Burnaby South tops Totems for first provincial title since 1979

No. 8 Burnaby South takes down No. 8 Semiahmoo Totems in 4A final at Langley Events Centre

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

Most Read