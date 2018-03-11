Grizzlies, Wranglers return to Revelstoke tied 2-2

Revelstoke’s Cody Flann scores a short-handed goal in the second period to put the home team up 4-2. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 at the Revelstoke Forum on March 7 to even the KIJHL Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1. After four games, the series is tied 2-2. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Parent says the Doug Birks Division Final series is still anybody’s game.

The KIJHL Round 2 playoff series between the Grizzlies and the 100 Mile House Wranglers returns to Revelstoke Monday night tied 2-2.

The Grizzlies, with home ice advantage in the match-up, lost their first game to a well-rested Wranglers squad (they won their first-round meeting with the Chase Heat 4-0, while Revelstoke’s series with the Kamloops Storm dragged to six games with four of them going into OT) at home 4-1.

Revelstoke came back with renewed focus in Game 2 to win 5-2 before heading off to 100 Mile for a two-game road trip. They lost Game 3 4-3, but won last night 7-4.

“That’s what we wanted going down there,” said Parent. “I thought we competed the right way.”

The right way for Revelstoke means following their game plan consistently during each match.

Game 4’s win was a team effort, with five Grizzlies scoring the seven goals. Defenceman Nii Noi Tetteh, who has played five games this season contributed two goals.

“As he plays he gets better,” said Parent, noting that Tetteh keeps his play simple, nothing too fancy. “He’s helping us win games.”

Tetteh is the team’s top scorer in the playoffs, with five goals in the post season.

In the win last night, two goals came from captain Tommy Bodkter, while assistant captains Ullar Wiatzka and Joel Scrimbit each picked up a goal, and Dylan McNeil, back in the lineup for the first time this series, also logged a goal.

Ryan Pereverzoff (2), Jordan Rea, Cody Flann, Matt Cadden, Jordan Robertson (2), Wiatzka and Bodkter (2) also contributed with assists.

Revelstoke goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz has been playing well throughout the playoffs. He’s started in all 10 games and is ranked third among the goalies still fighting for the KIJHL title with a goals against average of 2.32. Kimberley Dynamiters’ Cody Campbell is in the top spot with 1.74 and the Nelson Leafs’ Josh Williams is second with 2.28.

“Our guys believe in him,” said Parent of Sambrielaz. “It’s easy to play in front of a guy that you know gets it done.”

The Grizzlies will be looking to stick to their game plan tomorrow night and Parent is hoping for another game in front of a packed Forum crowd.

“100 Mile is not a team that’s going to give it to you,” he said. “You’re going to have to earn it.”

The winner of the series will take on either the Kelowna Chiefs or the Osoyoos Coyotes, which are tied 2-2.

In the Kootenay Conference, the Kimberley Dynamiters lead their series with the Columbia Valley Rockets 3-1 and the Nelson Leafs lead the Castlegar Rebels 3-1.

Revelstoke’s Game 5 is Monday night with puck drop at 7 p.m. Game 6 is in 100 Mile House on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Game 7, if needed, will take place in Revelstoke Wednesday at 7 p.m.

