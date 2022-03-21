Habs deal former Vernon Vipers goalie on Trade Deadline Day

Andrew Hammond went 3-0 as a Habs starter until suffering injury; dealt to New Jersey Devils

Former Vernon Vipers goalie Andrew Hammond was dealt by the Montreal Canadiens on NHL Trade Deadline Day Monday, March 21, to the New Jersey Devils for forward Nate Schnarr. (Twitter graphic)

And he had just picked up Montreal Canadiens’ matching colour equipment.

But such is the life in professional sports.

Former Vernon Vipers goalie Andrew Hammond was dealt by the Habs on NHL Trade Deadline Day Monday, March 21, to the New Jersey Devils for centre Nate Schnarr.

Hammond – nicknamed the Hamburglar after the McDonald’s character – was acquired by Montreal earlier in 2022 from the Minnesota Wild. He played four games with the Habs, starting three of those and finishing with a 3-0-0 record and a .920 save percentage. He suffered a lower body injury in a game against the Calgary Flames and hasn’t played since.

With Jake Allen back from injury, and Montreal starter Carey Price making slow progress to return to NHL action after knee surgery, the starting role was going to be filled by one of that duo. And the Canadiens also have Samuel Montembeault playing well enough to serve as the backup.

Hammond played two seasons in Vernon, helping the Vipers win the Royal Bank Cup Canadian Junior A championship in 2009. He went to Bowling Green University for four years and became an overnight sensation when he began his NHL career with a 20-1 record with the Ottawa Senators.

Schnarr will help Montreal’s farm team, the Laval Rocket, of the American Hockey League who are in a tight playoff race. Schnarr had 26 points in 43 games with the Utica Comets. He’s in the final year of a four-year deal signed with the Arizona Coyotes.

Earlier Monday, Vernon’s Ken Holland, president and general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, acquired defenceman Brett Kulak from Montreal for defenceman William Lagesson and a second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Habs also dealt forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche for defenceman Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round draft selection.

